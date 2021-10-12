CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee football: Kirk Herbstreit raves about Vols' offense through six games

By Matt Howe
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Volunteers will enter Week 7 of the 2021 college football season with a 4-2 record under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. This week, the Vols will get set to take on No. 13 Ole Miss at home. In the last two games, Tennessee’s offense has been cooking with...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard pick major upset in B1G game

Bret Bielema first game vs. Wisconsin has gone somewhat under the radar this week as most of the Big Ten has its eyes on Penn State-Iowa, Michigan-Nebraska or Maryland-Ohio State. But not for Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard. Herbstreit and Howard are both picking Illinois to upset Wisconsin in Champaign...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 6 college football teams after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top 6 rankings following Week 6 play, and of course, the huge Texas A&M upset of Alabama, and Iowa’s late victory over Penn State. But what appeared to impress the ESPN broadcaster more was Oklahoma’s win over Texas, as the Sooners benched Spencer Rattler in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit makes bold statement on Caleb Williams

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley waited until the last possible second to name his starting quarterback, making it public that true freshman Caleb Williams would get the start just moments before kickoff against TCU, but the freshman delivered. Williams complteed 18 of his 23 passing attempts on the day, good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michigan

After an incredibly disappointing year in 2020, it appears the Michigan football program have made their return to college football prominence. Extending their unbeaten record to a perfect 5-0 with a 38-17 road win over Wisconsin this past weekend, the Wolverines have snuck their way into the AP top 10 at No. 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Iowa vs. Penn State football: Kirk Herbstreit previews Week 6 game between No. 3 Hawkeyes, No. 4 Nittany Lions

Iowa and Penn State battle for Big Ten supremacy Saturday when Week 6's top-five showdown between the No. 3 Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0) and No. 4 Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) kicks off with a 4 p.m. ET game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Analyst Kirk Herbstreit provided an in-depth preview on Monday's episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Ole Miss#Rebels
247Sports

Texas football: Kirk Herbstreit disagrees with Mike Woods' catch after review against Oklahoma

Oklahoma wideout Mike Woods hauled in a miraculous diving catch near the sideline against Texas in the first quarter on Saturday, a 29-yard gain that was upheld after a length review. Trailing 14-0 early in the game, the Sooners converted a long third down try on Woods' snare, but controversy quickly ensued after it appeared the receiver came back into play after touching the sideline.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Daily briefing: On crowd noise, the ‘Hope Foundation’ and Kirk Herbstreit

Before the season, there was plenty of talk about how sophomore and freshmen on 2021 rosters began the season having never played on the road in a sold-out stadium. Now that we’re five weeks in and conference play has begun in earnest, you can see how much it costs to gain that experience. Florida benefitted from the home crowd when the Gators nearly upset Alabama. On Saturday night at Kentucky, the Gators got upset in large part because they committed 15 penalties, eight of them false starts. I know the “clap snap” has become popular in the pistol offense, but if the quarterback has to run right up to the line to shout an audible to his linemen, I’ve never figured out how anyone can expect the linemen to react in unison to a clap of the hands five yards behind them with the crowd roaring like a jet engine.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State football: Kirk Herbstreit spotlights Sean Clifford against Iowa

The Big Ten's battle of unbeatens pitting Penn State and Iowa is a top-five matchup with millions of eyes centered on the league's top teams. It is showdown Kirk Herbstreit said could come down to quarterback play for the Nittany Lions. “Sean Clifford is a different guy this year,” Herbstreit...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to LSU's huge upset win over Florida

Kirk Herbstreit has admittedly been hard on LSU this season as the Tigers are off to a disappointing start and coach Ed Orgeron is facing questions about his leadership and job performance. But Saturday’s win over Florida changed that narrative, at least for one week, and the ESPN broadcaster was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee Fan Behavior

Plenty of college football analysts have weighed in on the fans who threw objects onto the field at Neyland Stadium last Saturday. On Monday, it was Kirk Herbstreit’s turn. On an episode of the ESPN College Football Podcast, Herbstreit called the incident “an embarrassment” for Tennessee. While he made sure...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Kirk Herbstreit has high praise for Caleb Williams after Sooners QB's first career start

ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit came away thoroughly impressed with Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams after his first career start, a five-touchdown performance during Saturday night's 52-31 blowout of TCU. Williams threw for 295 yards, ran for another 66 and finished with a QBR of 96.5, his second straight outing with an elite grade following last week's comeback win over Texas.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy