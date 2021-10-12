Tennessee football: Kirk Herbstreit raves about Vols' offense through six games

Before the season, there was plenty of talk about how sophomore and freshmen on 2021 rosters began the season having never played on the road in a sold-out stadium. Now that we’re five weeks in and conference play has begun in earnest, you can see how much it costs to gain that experience. Florida benefitted from the home crowd when the Gators nearly upset Alabama. On Saturday night at Kentucky, the Gators got upset in large part because they committed 15 penalties, eight of them false starts. I know the “clap snap” has become popular in the pistol offense, but if the quarterback has to run right up to the line to shout an audible to his linemen, I’ve never figured out how anyone can expect the linemen to react in unison to a clap of the hands five yards behind them with the crowd roaring like a jet engine.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO