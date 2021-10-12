Noctua NF-A12x25 fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler now available in black
Noctua has now finally released black (chromax.black.swap) versions of its popular NF-A12x25 fan and the NH-U12A CPU cooler. Launched back in 2018, the NF-A12x25 series fans with new fan blade material were one of the most popular offers in Noctua's lineup, as well as one of the best on the market, at least in terms of airflow and static pressure. Unfortunately, these were available only in the Noctua traditional brown/beige color option.fudzilla.com
