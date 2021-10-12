CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Noctua NF-A12x25 fan and NH-U12A CPU cooler now available in black

By Slobodan Simic
Fudzilla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoctua has now finally released black (chromax.black.swap) versions of its popular NF-A12x25 fan and the NH-U12A CPU cooler. Launched back in 2018, the NF-A12x25 series fans with new fan blade material were one of the most popular offers in Noctua's lineup, as well as one of the best on the market, at least in terms of airflow and static pressure. Unfortunately, these were available only in the Noctua traditional brown/beige color option.

fudzilla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Black Friday external hard drive deals: Early discounts available now

Black Friday external hard drive deals are already starting to appear. The big day's a little way of, but if you're planning to upgrade your external storage, there are already some good deals to be had. while they don't grab headlines like other pieces of tech can, external hard drives often come in for big savings on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and Black Friday 2021 looks set to be no different.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
GamesRadar+

Black Friday CPU deals 2021: tips on getting the best prices this year

Black Friday CPU deals are one of the better opportunities of the year to save serious money on the best CPU for gaming at lower prices than is typically available otherwise. It's particularly pressing to pick up a new processor when they're on sale to offset the, otherwise, expensive costs associated with building the best gaming PC that you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpu#Airflow#Nh#Chromax Black Swap#Na#Premium Quiet Fan#Amazon Com
Tom's Hardware

Noctua's All-Black Chromax Coolers Arrive Just in Time for LGA1700 CPUs

Just in time for Intel's upcoming launch of its 12th Generation Core 'Alder Lake' processors, Noctua has introduced its new all-black cooling system for CPUs in LGA1700 form-factor. The new Noctua NH-U12A chromax.black cooler promises to bring together high performance, quiet operation and a color scheme that better fits with most build themes than the company's typical beige and brown aesthetics.
ELECTRONICS
totalgamingaddicts.com

NACON Revolution X Is Now Available

The Nacon Revolution X was announced almost a year ago, and it’s finally available to purchase. NACON has been making its well-received Revolution range for many years, but until now, they’ve only been available for PlayStation and PC. The Revolution X is an officially licensed Designed for Xbox model, which brings wired low-latency responsiveness and an excellent feature set to Team Green.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Stop Picking and Choosing Which Electronics To Plug in — Get One of These Wall Outlets with USB Charing Ports, Instead

You don’t have to be bound to your standard two-wall outlets. It’s 2021, we have the technology! With all the tech within your life, your home outlets should fall in line. Wall outlets with USB ports make your wall outlets more efficient by providing dedicated charging ports for your devices that use USB ports leaving outlets available for appliances. There are some wall outlets with USB charging ports that require you to install in your wall and others that are used as “adapters” that plug into your wall outlet but provide you with more powering options. If you plan on using...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Corsair Selling LGA 1700 Retrofit Kits To Support Alder Lake On These CPU Liquid Coolers

Alder Lake is almost here (we know, it feels like we've been saying that forever, but it's really true!), and at minimum, upgrading to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor also necessitates a new motherboard (Z690). You may also opt to jump on the DDR5 bandwagon, but what about your cooler? Some companies have announced additional brackets so that existing coolers will work with Alder Lake. Corsair is among them, with a new Retrofit Kit for its expansive lineup of all-in-one liquid coolers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

You can now take your Corsair CPU cooler with you to Intel Alder Lake

Corsair is readying up for Intel's Alder Lake CPUs with a new Retrofit Kit, a way to convert its range of liquid coolers to Alder Lake's new LGA 1700 socket and mount. The kit will cost you $2.99/€2.99/£1.99 from Corsair's website, with free delivery anywhere in the US or Europe. That does contrast to the free kits which Noctua is releasing for its air coolers, but it's at least cheaper than buying a whole new cooler by quite some margin.
ELECTRONICS
nichegamer.com

EVE Online is Now Available for Mac

CCP Games has announced EVE Online is now available for Mac, meaning the game is natively playable both on Mac OS and even Apple’s new M1 chip architecture. While EVE Online is now available for Mac, the long-running space MMORPG of sorts is entirely free to play. Furthermore, CCP has enabled a special daily login reward campaign to all players, with new boosters, skins, and more up for grabs. The new promotion is running until October 19.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears

No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds and...
ELECTRONICS
Fudzilla

Mobvoi rolls out TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra smartwatch

Dual-display setup and Snapdragon Wear 4100 with dual-processor system. Mobvoi has updated its smartwatch lineup with the new flagship TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, featuring a dual-display configuration and being powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4100 Wear with Mobvoi dual-processor system. If it looks good, why change it?. Being similar to...
NFL
SPY

Therabody’s RecoveryAir vs. RecoveryAir PRO, Which One is Right For You? [Updated Review]

Work is inherently part of working out. That may seem cliche or route, but any sort of physical exercise involves exertion of some form or fashion. Yet, it can be easy to overlook effectively taking care of yourself in the wake of this effort, leading to further injuries. Stretching helps, sure, but new technology from companies like Therabody has made it possible for everyday athletes to receive pro-level care — and few do it better than them. Their latest revolution? The RecoveryAir and RecoveryAir Pro Devices. They’re both great, and the SPY team has gotten a chance to review both devices...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Corsair Unveils Brand New Elite AIO CPU Cooler Lineup With LCD Panel, Upgraded ML-Series Fans & iCUE Elite LCD Add-On

Corsair has announced the launch of its brand new Elite AIO CPU coolers which come with an LCD panel integrated on top of the CPU block. In addition to the new AIO coolers, Corsair has also given their ML-Series fans an upgraded design along with giving existing Elite Capellix cooler owners the option to add an LCD panel on their coolers.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best Xbox Controllers Available Now

Whether you're gaming on Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you have a wide selection of controllers to choose from. Microsoft's approach to the Series X|S was to make every accessory backwards (and forwards) compatible. While you can't go wrong with the updated Xbox controller that comes with the console, there are plenty of other options out there that are worth checking out. From the accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive controller and the premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller to the growing numer of third-party alternatives, it's no easy task finding the best one for you. That's why we've collected all of the best Xbox Series X controllers that can make your favourite first-person shooter, fighting game, and other titles more comfortable.
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

Corsair launches iCue Elite LCD AiO CPU coolers

Corsair has launched a trio of new AiO CPU coolers to form the iCue Elite LCD family. From the name, you will immediately know that these new models are differentiated by coming with an IPS LCD on the pump block crown. Corsair says you can use this built-in screen to display animations, images, or useful system information / statistics. As well as catching onto the coat tails of the LCD-on-pump trend, you can be assured the usual Corsair trappings are present such as; quality construction and components, low noise PWM fans (with 0dB mode), RGB lighting, easy installation, and a five-year warranty.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop the Best Ones Now

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy