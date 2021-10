Kane Brown has been smashing the country charts since he came onto the scene around five years ago. The Tennessee native is known for putting his own spin on country music, like adding in a bit of acoustic reggae in his single "Be Like That." His look also subverts the norm with his many tattoos and an eyebrow piercing, and he reports being asked frequently if he's a rapper, according to Rolling Stone. Growing up biracial in Tennessee, Brown is used to feeling like an outcast, however, and has learned to embrace it. "If you come to my shows, there's all kinds of different races, all kinds of different people," Brown told Rolling Stone in 2018. "Now, I feel accepted. I still feel like an outcast on the inside, but it doesn't bother me anymore, at all. It kind of feels cool to be the outsider."

