“Art on Lockdown,” October 15 through December 3

Opening Reception: Friday, October 15, 6 – 9 p.m. Quad City Arts Center, 1715 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. A visualized answer to the question “What did you do on your pandemic?”, the group exhibition Art on Lockdown – on display at Rock Island's Quad City Arts Center from October 15 through December 3 – is a glorious celebration of creativity in oftentimes stressful and lonely times, this diverse collection of works boasting no fewer than 80 works of art by 67 regional artists.