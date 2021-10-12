Fentanyl Recovered From Traffic Stop in Santa Rosa

Seven ounces of suspected Fentanyl were found during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. On the night of September 29th, Santa Rosa police initiated a traffic stop on a Camry in the parking lot of 2300 Mendocino Avenue. A K-9 unit assisting in the stop smelled narcotics on the rear passenger side area of the vehicle where police found an ounce of Fentanyl. As officers were arresting the suspect, 23-year-old Osmen Velasquez, they found another 6 ounces of Fentanyl after Velasquez tried to conceal it while in custody in the patrol car. The bag of drugs actually ripped open, exposing the highly dangerous substance. The officer, K-9, and the suspect were not exposed to the Fentanyl but the patrol car had to be towed from the scene and de-contaminated at a safe designated area.