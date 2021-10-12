CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi backs ending congressional control over debt limit

By Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday signaled support for giving the Treasury Department unilateral authority to raise the debt limit and ending the requirement for congressional approval. "I do think it has merit," the California Democrat told reporters. Congress has regularly struggled to find enough votes to raise the debt...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Senate Republicans block Freedom to Vote Act, Democrats’ latest election overhaul bill

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the advancement of the Freedom to Vote Act, one of three major voting bills brought forward by Democrats in Congress this year. "Our Republican colleagues may not agree with everything in this bill. Okay, then don't be scared. Don't hide behind your desk. Don't deny us the right to simply debate this bill," Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a lead sponsor of the legislation, said on the Senate floor before the procedural vote that was expected to fail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
agnetwest.com

Pelosi Warns of Cuts to Build Back Better Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned her party about the need to trim back the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act, the budget reconciliation bill. Pelosi told reporters, “I’m very disappointed we’re not going with the original $3.5 trillion,” adding, “But whatever we do we will make decisions that will continue to be transformative.” The bill’s price tag and policy scope are likely to be scaled back dramatically, according to the Washington Post. The proposal aims to expand Medicare, combat climate change, improve education, and offer new benefits to help families and children. Much of the spending is financed through new tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. For agriculture, the plan includes $66 billion in funding for research, biofuels and forestry management programs. The proposal also includes $28 billion for conservation and a $35 billion increase in child nutrition programs. Pelosi did not discuss details of the likely cuts to the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Debt limit patch cleared for Biden, setting up year-end battle

The House cleared a temporary debt limit bill Tuesday that will buy lawmakers a little more time to negotiate a longer-term solution and potentially remove the threat of a self-inflicted economic calamity before the midterm elections next November. Lawmakers voted 219-206 to adopt a rule for floor debate on unrelated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Janet Yellen
The Fiscal Times

‘Fearmongering’ and ‘Cowardice’ on the Debt Limit

House Passes Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase, Postponing Potential Crisis to December. Any minute now, the House is set to approve a bill that temporarily raises the debt ceiling, enabling the U.S. Treasury to keep meeting U.S. obligations until at least early December. The bill raises the debt ceiling by $480...
CONGRESS & COURTS
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn opposed a debt-limit increase that will stave off economic catastrophe, but backed previous borrowing hikes

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blasted his fellow Republicans this week for the role they played in allowing Democrats to temporarily increase the debt ceiling, keep the government from a first-ever financial default and avoid economic chaos. “I wish Republicans hadn’t blinked,” Cruz said Thursday from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#The Treasury Department#House Budget Committee
WRAL

Checking votes to raise debt limit

Facing the prospect of the federal government running out of money to pay its bills in weeks, President Joe Biden said Senate Republicans are "reckless" and "hypocritical" by refusing to join Democrats in voting to raise the debt limit. PolitiFact checks his claim. Reporter: Andy Specht.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WETM 18 News

Political Talk: Debt limit crisis

(UPDATE) WASHINGTON (AP) – Bill to raise US debt limit by $480B clears Senate, likely staving off default crisis; House approval still needed. WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The country’s looming debt ceiling crisis eased Thursday morning. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer came to the Senate floor to announce an agreement has been reached, and a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Senate voting on debt limit compromise

GOP leaders are struggling to find 10 votes to break filibuster on debt ceiling hike. Republican leaders are struggling to convince 10 Republicans to vote to advance a short-term increase of the debt ceiling, a bind they’re in after months of saying Democrats would have to raise it on their own.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

Democrats and Republicans strike temporary debt limit deal

WASHINGTON — Senate leaders reached a bipartisan agreement Wednesday to defuse the impending debt limit crisis by allowing for a short-term increase in the statutory borrowing cap while lawmakers negotiate a longer-term solution. Democrats said they would agree to an offer from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would pave...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy