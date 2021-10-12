CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deon Estus, Bassist With Elton John and Frank Zappa, Dies at 65

By Allison Rapp
 9 days ago
Bassist Deon Estus died yesterday at 65. While he was best known for his work with Wham! and George Michael, Estus also played with Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Frank Zappa, George Clinton, Annie Lennox, Edgar Winter and Elton John during his long career. The news of his death was confirmed...

In Memoriam: Deon Estus

Sad news to report today: Deon Estus, best known for his work with Wham!, has passed away. He was 65 years old. The news was shared on his official Twitter account. “It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning,” the post stated. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.”
How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
