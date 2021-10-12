CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Netflix And Howard University Honor Chadwick Boseman With Namesake Scholarships

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 8 days ago

Howard University recently announced the first four recipients of the Chadwick A. Boseman Scholarship, which now has a $5.4 million endowment thanks to streaming platform Netflix. The scholarships cover the full cost of four years of tuition at the historically Black university for an incoming College of Fine Arts student each year.

To kick off the scholarship, Howard announced one recipient in each class, but going forward, it will be awarded to an incoming freshman to cover all four years of their education.

Boseman, an actor best known for his roles in “Black Panther” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” graduated from Howard in 2000. When Boseman died in August 2020, fans and even friends of the late actor were shocked to learn he’d even been sick — the 43-year-old had been hiding a diagnosis of colon cancer since 2016.

A few months after Boseman’s death, Howard University renamed its fine arts college after the alumnus.

Boseman’s “life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, in a press release.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students,” Frederick said.

The four students in the inaugural class of scholarship winners include Sarah Long, a freshman in musical theatre; Shawn Smith, a sophomore studying acting; Janee’ Ferguson, a junior in theatre arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, who studies dance, according to the press release.

According to the statement. Howard University will award the scholarship to “students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts, reminiscent of Boseman, and who demonstrate financial need.”

Simone Ledward-Boseman, Boseman’s widow, shared her enthusiasm for helping students in the performing arts follow their passion in honor of her husband.

“This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers,” Ledward-Boseman said in the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPdmn_0cP1hsYV00
AP Newsroom

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke of Boseman’s impact on the actor’s alma mater and the entertainment world as reasons behind the company’s generous endowment to the scholarship fund.

“He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career,” Sarandos said. “Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel Reveals Chadwick Boseman 'What If...' Spinoff Was Planned Prior to His Death

Marvel has officially confirmed that prior to the actor’s death, a Chadwick Boseman What If… spinoff was in the works. The debut season of the Disney+ animated series saw Boseman make his final appearance as the titular MCU character, T’Challa. Bryan Andrews, the show’s director has previously mentioned to Variety that there were no official plans to expand the story of T’Challa, who in the show’s alternate universe is actually Star Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy and not Black Panther. Andrews said, “There was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin-off into his own show. We were all very excited. We know [Chadwick] would have loved it, too.”
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Howard University Receives Largest-Ever Alumni Donation

Philanthropist couple and Howard University alums Eddie and C. Sylvia Brown are making the largest alumni donation the HBCU has ever received. According to a press release, the Browns pledged $5 million, which will be allocated toward Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE), a need-based fund established by Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in 2014.
CHARITIES
washingtoninformer.com

Howard University Announces Hybrid Homecoming Activities

Howard University has announced its schedule of in-person and livestreamed events for its homecoming that starts Saturday. University officials decided to utilize a hybrid approach to homecoming this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The theme for homecoming is “Remember the Times”, according to the university website. The in-person...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Shawn Smith
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Ma Rainey
fox5dc.com

Howard University Homecoming closed to alumni due to COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON - Howard University's Homecoming festivities will be closed to alumni this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The University says in-person events will be closed to alumni unless specified. This year's Homecoming is called "Remember the Times" and will feature student-centered events, officials say, with limited in-person capacity. The University...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside the Magic

Marvel ‘What If…?’ Episode Features Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios’ animated series What If…? on Disney+ had fans feeling sentimental when a certain track could be heard during Episode 6 of Season 1. The track entitled For Chadwick can be heard in the background of Episode 6, which is a bittersweet reminder that Chadwick Boseman will always be the beloved Black Panther. The song was performed and written by Laura Karpman and can be found here. The song can also be streamed on Spotify courtesy of Marvel Music, Inc.
MOVIES
Atlanta Daily World

Howard University Students Organize To Protest Poor Living Conditions

Poor living conditions at Howard University have frustrated a number of students across campus. In a tweet, one student explained that “there are rats and roaches in the cafe, students without housing and mold in the limited housing that is available.” To combat these issues, WJLA reports that students have come together to form The Live Movement and request the following accommodations:
HOWARD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Scholarships#Black University#College Of Fine Arts#Netflix The#Cofa
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The 2022 Rolling Stone Scholarship at Southern Cross University

It’s hard to figure out how to enter the music industry – especially in the current climate of the world – but this is where Southern Cross University steps in with their Bachelor of Contemporary Music, making sure students are equipped with the know-how to succeed as creatives. Step in Rolling Stone Australia with their Rolling Stone Scholarship and the two together are an unstoppable force – helping one lucky applicant receive $15,000 across three years towards their degree.
COLLEGES
NBC Washington

Howard University to Celebrate Homecoming Without Alumni on Campus

Howard University prepares to celebrate homecoming in person this year, from Oct. 16 to 24, after holding all events virtually last year. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the university has decided its in-person events will be closed off to alumni and will focus on limited capacity, student-centered events. Alumni may...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hilltop

Howard University Announces Homecoming 2021 Theme and COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Get those Homecoming outfits ready! Today, Howard University announced “Remember the Times” as the theme for this year’s Homecoming festivities. This year’s Homecoming events will be closed to alumni and will feature student-centered in-person events with limited capacity that will be available via livestream. “Howard is calling on students, alumni,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Howard University Partners with Amazon Studios for the Third Year In a Row

Students from the communications and fine arts fields at Howard University now have an opportunity to connect and advance their expertise through a new program brought in partnership with Amazon Studios. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, is working to transition the entertainment industry to be more inclusive towards students,...
COLLEGES
WWD

Fashion Scholarship Fund to Honor Abloh, Van Raemdonck

Click here to read the full article. The Fashion Scholarship Fund’s Annual Awards Ceremony is returning to a physical venue. The national nonprofit organization will host its 85th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 7, 2022, at the Glass House in New York City.  Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh and Neiman Marcus Group chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck will be celebrated for their contributions to the fashion industry.More from WWDIfeanyi Okwuadi's Winning Collection at HyèresNatalie Portman L.A. Dance Project Gala in Beverly HillsThe Hu Fashion Forward Prize Gala Abloh will be honored for establishing the Post-Modern Scholarship Fund...
CHARITIES
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy