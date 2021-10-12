UPDATE: SCC High School Junior Killed In SUV/Semi Crash Tuesday Morning

A South Central Calhoun (SCC) High School student died this (Tuesday) morning in an SUV/semi collision near Auburn. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities responded to the scene of the crash about one-half mile east of town on Highway 175 at approximately 8:27 a.m. According to the Iowa State Patrol and school officials, 16-year-old Kaylin Blessington, of Auburn, was traveling eastbound in a 2011 Buick Enclave when she crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2001 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, driven by 50-year-old Matthew Lynn Dorscher of Cumberland. Authorities say Dorscher attempted to avoid the collision by braking and driving onto the north shoulder, but the Blessington Buick collided with the semi head-on. Blessington was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sac and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Offices, Sac and Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement and Lake City Fired Department also assisted at the scene. The SCC Crisis Response Team is offering support to students, families and staff at the high school in Lake City to individuals who may need it. Students or parents needing additional assistance are asked to contact the SCC High School at 712-464-7211 or SCC District Office at 712-297-7341.