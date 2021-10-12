CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

National Pro-Bono Week Encourages Lawyers to Give Back in a Pandemic World and Beyond

By Lauren M. Alperstein
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Melissa Alperstein of Boies Schiller Flexner. Courtesy photo. As the world adapts to a new normal, while still facing the daily challenges of living in a pandemic, it is important to remember that many communities are still struggling through the lasting effects of the COVID-19 crisis. In Broward County alone, thousands of residents in our most vulnerable communities are facing eviction, bankruptcy, unemployment and countless other legal challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Access to legal services for individuals in need is more important than ever.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
snntv.com

Suncoast attorney recognized by national lawyers group

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - A Suncoast attorney has been recognized as an up-and-comer by one legal organization. Attorney C. Jade Davis was named to this year’s National Black Lawyers 40 Under 40, which a professional honorary organization composed of the 40 most talented black lawyers 40 or younger in each state or region. Jade is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line in Sarasota where she focuses on the areas of commercial and business litigation in the real estate, construction, employment, and manufacturing sectors.
SARASOTA, FL
Kingsport Times-News

An encouraging turn in the pandemic

It’s too soon to declare mission accomplished, and the economy needs more time to recover. But the nation is approaching the winter holiday season in a better place with COVID-19. Now is the time to redouble the push for vaccinations and to make smart choices that’ll help America return to a sense of normal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Helping During The Pandemic And Beyond

Practising Law Institute (PLI) is known for providing CLE for attorneys, but did you know that pro bono is a big part of the nonprofit’s mission? In addition to offering an array of programs aimed at helping attorneys represent pro bono clients effectively, PLI provides pro bono scholarships and Memberships to support the essential public service work of the legal profession.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

American Cities Rebuilding: Planning beyond the pandemic

Our second annual series of virtual conversations focuses on how cities, hard-hit by COVID-19, will take a leading role in moving communities and businesses beyond the new normal. America’s cities have been among the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they very well may be among the leaders in the...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Law.com

Cash Is Not Enough to Win the Law Firm Talent War: The Morning Minute

PANDORA’S BOX - It’s probably about time to update the old saying that “nothing in life is certain but death and taxes.” As the Pandora Papers leak has demonstrated, taxes are actually totally avoidable (if you’ve got the right lawyers), but cyber breaches… not so much. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ recent release of information on high-profile politicians and high-net-worth individuals leveraging offshore accounts partially stemmed from the disclosure of confidential client information held by law firms in various countries, according to reports. We’d love to tell you that there’s a foolproof method for protecting your firm from similar leaks. Unfortunately, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, it’s not that simple. The threat of a data breach is basically omnipresent, cybersecurity lawyers said, but there are measures firms can take to minimize the risk. The first step, however, is acknowledging that you’re vulnerable to attacks, regardless of the size of your firm. “I think the big firms are doing a good job at putting controls in place, [but] those smaller firms are effectively using their anonymity,” said Mark Sangster, vice president and industry security strategist for detection and response provider eSentire Inc. “They’re in the British Virgin Islands and they figure, ‘No one knows we exist because we have niche clients,’ but criminals are good at this.”
ECONOMY
Law.com

Global Firms in Australia Require Proof of Vaccination From Staff

Several global law firms in Australia are following the lead of local governments and domestic law firms and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they allow staff to return to the office. Some will require staff to be double-vaccinated even after a government requirement that all office workers be double...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Goodbye Old Employee Handbook: Denise Keyser on How Employers Are Trying to Stave Off Litigation in New Regulatory Climate

COVID-related disputes, restrictive covenant litigation and whistleblower claims are active areas for employment lawyers. Under the Biden administration, the National Labor Relations Board has new enforcement priorities that are pro-employee and pro-union. An uptick in suits involving nonunion employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act is likely as the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Bankruptcies#National Pro Bono Week
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Celebrating pro bono in Northeast Florida

In October 2009, the American Bar Association established Celebrate Pro Bono Week to recognize the service of attorneys who provide assistance to people who can’t afford counsel, to recruit more volunteer attorneys and to build awareness of free civil legal services. This year’s Celebrate Pro Bono Week is Oct. 24-30...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Law.com

Cozen O'Connor Defending Sunbeam Products in South Florida Trademark Litigation

Ashley Gomez-Rodon of Cozen O’Connor has entered an appearance for Sunbeam Products Inc., a manufacturer of electric home appliance, in a pending trademark licensing dispute. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of Guangdong Galanz Microwave Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co. and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz, II, is 0:21-cv-61871, Guangdong Galanz Microwave Oven and Electrical Appliances Manufacturing Co., Ltd. et al. v. Sunbeam Products, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Read the Complaint: TIAA Sues Former Connecticut Advisors Over Lost Clients

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America against several former wealth management advisors for the company in Connecticut District Court. The complaint alleges the defendants, who moved to TIAA competitor Tidewater Wealth Management, intend to solicit or have solicited TIAA clients in violation of their employment agreement. Counsel for the defendants have not yet appeared.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

NY Judge Sides With Court System in Litigation Battle Over Vaccine Mandate

New York court administrators scored a win last week when a state judge lifted temporary orders preventing the judicial system from implementing a workforce vaccine mandate. Labor groups representing court workers sued the judicial system after they say Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and other officials did not negotiate the details of the vaccine mandate. The court system set a late September deadline for unvaccinated employees to either get the shot or put in for an exemption to the policy.
LAW
Law.com

Legal Ops Leaders 'Frustrated' Over Slow ALSP Adoption

Many legal ops leaders want ALSPs to be the default service providers. Companies are warming to the idea, but they've yet to go all-in on ALSPs. Legal ops pros also welcome the rise of the Big 4 and non-lawyer ownership. More legal operations leaders are working in corporate legal departments...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy