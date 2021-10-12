National Pro-Bono Week Encourages Lawyers to Give Back in a Pandemic World and Beyond

PANDORA’S BOX - It’s probably about time to update the old saying that “nothing in life is certain but death and taxes.” As the Pandora Papers leak has demonstrated, taxes are actually totally avoidable (if you’ve got the right lawyers), but cyber breaches… not so much. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ recent release of information on high-profile politicians and high-net-worth individuals leveraging offshore accounts partially stemmed from the disclosure of confidential client information held by law firms in various countries, according to reports. We’d love to tell you that there’s a foolproof method for protecting your firm from similar leaks. Unfortunately, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, it’s not that simple. The threat of a data breach is basically omnipresent, cybersecurity lawyers said, but there are measures firms can take to minimize the risk. The first step, however, is acknowledging that you’re vulnerable to attacks, regardless of the size of your firm. “I think the big firms are doing a good job at putting controls in place, [but] those smaller firms are effectively using their anonymity,” said Mark Sangster, vice president and industry security strategist for detection and response provider eSentire Inc. “They’re in the British Virgin Islands and they figure, ‘No one knows we exist because we have niche clients,’ but criminals are good at this.”

