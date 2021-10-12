CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood review – the dead don't die

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an early mission in Back 4 Blood that encapsulates everything that’s brilliant about it. Your squad of four aims to reunite with a convoy of survivors, and the only way of making it up to the rendezvous is through the bowels and across the deck of a crashed ferry that’s teeming with undead.

