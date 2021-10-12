CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tile unveils updated lineup featuring Mate, Sticker and Pro trackers

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTile has unveiled its updated line of Bluetooth trackers with sleeker, revised designs and enhancements to tracking range, volume, and water resistance, along with a new way for lost items to be found and returned. The tracker company also detailed an upcoming ultra-wideband model, which will introduce highly accurate Point...

