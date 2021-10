League of Legends Patch 11.20 has hit the live servers on Wednesday, Oct. 6. With the new patch comes numerous changes to different champions, but surprisingly mid lane champions have gone largely untouched. Now that the League of Legends World Championship has officially begun, the competitive mid lane meta is beginning to be more and more established which will likely leak over into our ranked games. With that being said, here are our predictions for the five best mid laners in League of Legends Patch 11.20.

