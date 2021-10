(Richmond, IN)--The threat of violence at a Richmond school on Friday has ended with the arrest of juvenile. Earlier this week, a school resource officer became aware of a post on Instagram that said violence would take place today at Dennis Intermediate School. The juvenile who made the post was located and said that the post was intended to be a prank among friends. That boy or girl has now been charged with felony communication intimidation and has been released to guardians. Dennis was the site of an intended school shooting in which the would-be juvenile assailant died nearly three years ago.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO