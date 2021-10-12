Kenny W. Warrix

Kenny Warrix, age 62, of Little Lick Fork, East Point, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Jerry Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Conley-Music Cemetery, Little Lick Fork, East Point, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.