McGuiness Pleads Not Guilty to Charges, Lawyer Calls Indictment Full of Half Truths

WILMINGTON, Del.- After being indicted on charges relating to abuse of power, Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has turned herself in to New Castle County Superior Court. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, McGuiness waived her right of hearing the charges and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Bail is set at $50,000 unsecured. The DOJ says McGuiness cannot contact any former Office Of The Auditor Of Accounts workers or discuss the ongoing investigation with current employees.