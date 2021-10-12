CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tae Wall Pays Homage To Michael Jackson In His Latest Music Video

buzz-music.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe renowned hip hop artist, songwriter, and rapper Tae Wall pays homage to Michael Jackson through his latest flaming and conceptual music video entitled "Billie Jeane." Tae Wall never fails to captivate an audience and hold their undivided attention. His powerful stage presence and bars are enhanced by his ability to ride the beat with immense rhythm. What sets him apart from other hip-hop acts is his relentlessness and stamina, both proving that Tae Wall will be a household name sooner than later.

www.buzz-music.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Prince Jackson Addresses Comparison Between His Father Michael Jackson and Drake

The internet has been debating whether or not Drake has reached the same icon status of Michael Jackson, prompting the late King of Pop's song, Prince Jackson, to weigh in. In a recent interview with TooFab, Prince was asked about Drake, who beat a Billboard record that Michael previously held. Nine tracks from Drake's record Certified Lover Boy reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat achieved by Thriller in 1982.
MUSIC
The Independent

Michael Jackson’s son responds to Drake’s career success being compared to his father’s

Prince Jackson has responded to people who have compared the success of Canadian rapper Drake to that of his late father Michael Jackson.“I mean, everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake [and] everything that he does,” Prince told Toofab, adding that he doesn’t think his father’s career could ever be replicated. “What my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again.”This response comes after Drake broke Jackson’s chart record when nine songs from his new album Certified Lover Boy landed in the...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Alfonso Ribeiro Shows His Soulful Side By Belting Out Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars Songs

We can basically be guaranteed to laugh (or at least chuckle) anytime Alfonso “Carlton Banks” Ribeiro shows up to an event!. Although the multi-talented actor, singer and America’s Funniest Videos host, recently said he’s not accepted by Black people, he recently took to a stage and belted out some soulful tunes, proving that it’s not unusual for him to jam with the best of them!
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

R Kelly, Michael Jackson & More: On Separating The Musician From Their Music

(Hypebot) — An ever-present moral challenge for avid consumers of music and pop culture, Shelly Peiken tackles the fraught issue of separating the artist from their art. Can we separate the art from the artist? I’m sure the question was posed long before I fell in love with songs. Or maybe not. Cancel culture wasn’t a thing back then. The notion drifted onto my radar after the alleged allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson came to light — (he was acquitted but Leaving Neverland was still pretty convincing).
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
1029thebuzz.com

Looks That Kill: Photos Of Nikki Sixx’s Mansion

Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in California and hiss imprint is clearly visible. Here are some of the coolest features of the house in Westlake Village and why Nikki Sixx decided to sell it.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jackson Wang-Led PANTHEPACK Dances With Giant Pandas In ‘Gut Feeling’ Music Video

PANTHEPACK returns with a brand-new visual for “Gut Feeling,” the latest off their The Pack debut album, released last month. The Jackson Wang-founded hip hop supergroup shared the video over the weekend (October 9), the follow-up to their debut video, “BUZZ,” where the quartet built a giant robot panda to launch into space.
PETS
rolling out

Nick Cannon pays homage to Kid ‘N Play for impacting his career (video)

Nick Cannon kicked off his new self-titled talk show this week and pioneering hip-hop duo Kid ‘N Play stopped by to chop it up with the comedian and multifaceted entertainer. During the interview, Cannon praised them for being the first hip-hop artists to successfully break into Hollywood with their successful House Party series and having an impact on his career as they also had a comic book and cartoon as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Busta Rhymes
Person
Jadakiss
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond Fashion Week — Photos

The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Vivienne Westwood’s show! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris. Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Good Music
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy