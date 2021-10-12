Tae Wall Pays Homage To Michael Jackson In His Latest Music Video

Prince Jackson has responded to people who have compared the success of Canadian rapper Drake to that of his late father Michael Jackson.“I mean, everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake [and] everything that he does,” Prince told Toofab, adding that he doesn’t think his father’s career could ever be replicated. “What my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again.”This response comes after Drake broke Jackson’s chart record when nine songs from his new album Certified Lover Boy landed in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO