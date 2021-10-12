Tae Wall Pays Homage To Michael Jackson In His Latest Music Video
The renowned hip hop artist, songwriter, and rapper Tae Wall pays homage to Michael Jackson through his latest flaming and conceptual music video entitled "Billie Jeane." Tae Wall never fails to captivate an audience and hold their undivided attention. His powerful stage presence and bars are enhanced by his ability to ride the beat with immense rhythm. What sets him apart from other hip-hop acts is his relentlessness and stamina, both proving that Tae Wall will be a household name sooner than later.www.buzz-music.com
