Ok. I have been down this road (so many times) but due to some health issues, I am serious this time. I've lost almost 7 lbs. so far but I know to boost the weight loss, exercise is important. I have done MyFitnessPal before with some results but never even clicked on the exercise tab. I need some help getting started. I have always heard that to lose weight, cardio is most important but is that really true? Do I need to add some weight training? How often? What exercises? How much to start with? Just stick to the cardio routine? What is a cardio routine?

