Ways to Learn More on Question 1

Voting day is coming right up on Nov. 2, and letters are already coming in both for and against state referendum question 1:. “Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?”