CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, ME

Ways to Learn More on Question 1

By Raye S. Leonard
lcnme.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoting day is coming right up on Nov. 2, and letters are already coming in both for and against state referendum question 1:. “Do you want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the Legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land?”

lcnme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Lincoln County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Coopers Mills, ME
State
Massachusetts State
City
Alna, ME
City
Whitefield, ME
The Associated Press

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
HEALTH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Legislature#Hydro Quebec#The Lincoln County News
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy