Two hurt in rear-end crash on County Road 5 in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Willmar Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 5 at the entrance to the Regency West Mobile Home Park. Willmar police say a car driven by 64-year-old Christine Schneider of Willmar was stopped for a school bus when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Grace Eickhoff of Willmar. Eickhoff had minor injuries, was checked out at the scene by EMS at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital. Schneider was taken to Carris-Rice ER with non-life-threatening injuries.