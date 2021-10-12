CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

Two hurt in rear-end crash on County Road 5 in Willmar

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash in Willmar Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 5 at the entrance to the Regency West Mobile Home Park. Willmar police say a car driven by 64-year-old Christine Schneider of Willmar was stopped for a school bus when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Grace Eickhoff of Willmar. Eickhoff had minor injuries, was checked out at the scene by EMS at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital. Schneider was taken to Carris-Rice ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willmar, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Willmar, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Willmar, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Ems#Carris Rice Er
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy