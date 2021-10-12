Carol Goodman Aims to Keep Growing Herrick’s Employment and New York Real Estate Disputes Practices

Squire Patton Boggs litigation partner Sarah Rathke developed an expertise in supply chain issues as an associate second-chairing trials for many of the firm’s Rust Belt manufacturing clients. It was when Rathke, who is based in Cleveland, was working on what she describes as an “airplane widget” case that she met supply chain consultant Rosemary Coates. “I liked her so much that I realized that she was doing on the operational side what I was doing legally — and then we wrote a book together,” Rathke said when the Lit Daily caught up with her by phone yesterday.

LAW ・ 10 HOURS AGO