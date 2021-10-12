CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Carol Goodman Aims to Keep Growing Herrick’s Employment and New York Real Estate Disputes Practices

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Carol Goodman, the co-chair of the litigation department and chair of the employment practice at Herrick Feinstein, the midsize New York law firm which landed at number 199 on the Am Law 200 list this year. Goodman, who is based in New York, advises public and private companies in all things employment law-related and has clients in industries including government, sports, multimedia, real estate, finance, hospitality and the arts.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Squire Patton Boggs Litigator and Supply Chain Expert Sarah Rathke on the ‘Mess All Over the System’

Squire Patton Boggs litigation partner Sarah Rathke developed an expertise in supply chain issues as an associate second-chairing trials for many of the firm’s Rust Belt manufacturing clients. It was when Rathke, who is based in Cleveland, was working on what she describes as an “airplane widget” case that she met supply chain consultant Rosemary Coates. “I liked her so much that I realized that she was doing on the operational side what I was doing legally — and then we wrote a book together,” Rathke said when the Lit Daily caught up with her by phone yesterday.
LAW
Law.com

Goodbye Old Employee Handbook: Denise Keyser on How Employers Are Trying to Stave Off Litigation in New Regulatory Climate

COVID-related disputes, restrictive covenant litigation and whistleblower claims are active areas for employment lawyers. Under the Biden administration, the National Labor Relations Board has new enforcement priorities that are pro-employee and pro-union. An uptick in suits involving nonunion employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act is likely as the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
rismedia.com

United Real Estate Named Fastest-Growing Franchise in America

United® Real Estate has been recognized as one of America’s largest and fastest-growing franchise organizations in the Franchise Times Top 400. United topped the ranking as No. 1 Fastest-Growing in both unit percentage (42.1% increase from the year prior) and sales percentage (126.8% increase from the year prior). United advanced...
REAL ESTATE
Law.com

Semiconductor Company Monolithic Power Systems Taps Latham in Trade Secret Suit Against Former Product Marketing Manager

Latham & Watkins filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of analog semiconductor company Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The suit pursues claims against a former Monolithic product marketing manager for the alleged breach of confidentiality and invention assignment agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-08168, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. v. Tam.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Energy Company, Insurer Accuses South Florida Marina of Negligence Over Fuel Barge Damage

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Maritime Petroleum Associates sued Billfish Marina One on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The negligence lawsuit was brought by Moore & Company over damage to a fuel barge. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-62149, Maritime Petroleum Associates, LLC et al v. Billfish Marina One, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Employment Law#Keep Growing Herrick
Law.com

CSX Turns to Burns White to Defend Fall Case

Counsel at Burns White on Monday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Bramnick, Rodriguez, Grabas, Arnold & Mangan on behalf of Victor Garcia Jr. The case is 2:21-cv-18996, Garcia v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Law Firm Leasing Appears to Be Rebounding From Pandemic Lows

Leasing activity among law firms increased by 51% in Q3 over the previous quarter, according to a report by Savills US. The 2.1 million square feet leased in Q3 is the highest average quarterly figure since the beginning of 2020. Savills notes that, despite the rebound, there remains plenty of...
Commercial Observer

Deutsche Bank’s Real Estate Managers On New Columbus Circle Offices

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. The name is already on the front awning. The logo, which looks like a comma inside a box, is on various spots at street level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Carolina’s real estate market slowing

(The Center Square) – Home sales across South Carolina slipped for the third consecutive month in September, according to South Carolina Relators (SCR). Fear not, SCR President Morris Lyles said: “The market is still strong.”. “We are definitely starting to see the normal cycles of real estate coming into play,”...
REAL ESTATE
yieldpro.com

Trez Capital hires commercial real estate veteran Justin Driscoll as Managing Director for New York office

Trez Capital is pleased to announce that Justin Driscoll has joined the firm as managing director of the real estate bridge financing program, based in the New York office. A Long Island native, Driscoll will focus on the expansion of the bridge lending program across the eastern half of the United States, with a focus on the multifamily, hospitality, industrial and office property sectors. He is Trez Capital’s first hire focused on the eastern and southeastern regions of the U.S, and he will work under the direction of Trez Capital’s Head of Bridge Lending and U.S. Capital Markets and Managing Director, Darren Esser.
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

New York Commercial Real Estate Rides Production Boom

Fully booked production facilities are one bright spot in New York City’s commercial real estate landscape. “Speaking as a New Yorker, the pandemic proved the importance of this industry to the economic diversity of New York,” says Hal Rosenbluth, CEO of Kaufman Astoria Studios. More from Variety. The Kaufman Astoria...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Real Estate Board of New York Partners with Real Estate Technology Leader Homesnap to Launch Public Portal For New York City’s Residential Listing Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the City’s leading real estate trade association, today announced a partnership with Homesnap, one of the leading national providers of technology solutions for the residential real estate industry, to create the first-ever, consumer-facing search website and mobile app for its Residential Listing Service (RLS). Citysnap is expected to include the most complete inventory of residential real estate listings in New York City when launched in Q2 of 2022.
REAL ESTATE
seattlepi.com

New York Real Estate Sees Luxury Market Hit New Highs

Broadway is back and so is New York’s residential real estate market. The sector (those properties priced at $4 million-plus) is on pace for a record 2021 with the number of signed contracts doubling year-over-year and volume on track to surpass 2014’s benchmark high numbers, per the Olshan Luxury Market Report. Several factors are fueling the velocity of trades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Expert sees hope in future of New York commercial real estate

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to rethink their operations, including the way their employees work. Many corporations have transitioned to a work-from-home model, but, unfortunately, the commercial real estate market has taken a significant hit because of this. And as the delta variant continues to spread, many offices are pushing back the date their employees can return to work, leaving some office buildings and retail spaces vacant or underused.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy