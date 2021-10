The Davis County High School and Middle School Choirs will perform their annual fall concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Davis County High School gymnasium. The Seventh and Eighth Grade Choir will perform “Come, Sing to the Lord” by Lowell Cooper, “All Ye Who Music Love,” by Thomas Oliphant, “Pizza!” arranged by Kirby Shaw, and “Hand me Down My Selver Trumpet” arranged by Jean Ashworth Bartle.