Million Meal Marathon feeds Hoosiers across the state

INDIANAPOLIS – The Million Meal Marathon is coming up this Thursday, an event that helps feed Hoosiers in need. Joining Host Jillian Deam today is Co-Founder, Nancy Hintz! While demonstrating how a pack is made, Hintz shares that the meals made during the marathon will be delivered to the Gleaners and Midwest Warehouses in Indianapolis, and then distributed by those organizations to food pantries across the state! The marathon is this Thursday, October 14th, from 9am – 7:30pm, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. More information on how to get involved at www.millionmealmovement.org.