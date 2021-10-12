CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Million Meal Marathon feeds Hoosiers across the state

Fox 59
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Million Meal Marathon is coming up this Thursday, an event that helps feed Hoosiers in need. Joining Host Jillian Deam today is Co-Founder, Nancy Hintz! While demonstrating how a pack is made, Hintz shares that the meals made during the marathon will be delivered to the Gleaners and Midwest Warehouses in Indianapolis, and then distributed by those organizations to food pantries across the state! The marathon is this Thursday, October 14th, from 9am – 7:30pm, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. More information on how to get involved at www.millionmealmovement.org.

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
The Associated Press

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
HEALTH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Marathon#Indiana Farmers Coliseum#Food Pantries#Charity#Co Founder#Gleaners
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy