Tennis: ETX powerhouse Longview defeats Tribe in bi-district

TYLER — Longview downed Jacksonville, 10-0, in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match that took place at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler on Monday.

Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna noted the growth and the improvement that the team, which is one of the youngest varsity squads to take the court for the Tribe in recent years, made this fall.

“(I am) proud of our team for making the playoffs and for how hard they competed against Longview in Bi-District.” he said. “ I can't wait to see what we can do in the spring.”

Team members include: Will Royon, Wes Royon, Alex Hesterly, Ethan Kohler, Emanuel Silva, Westyn Hassell, Connor Panuco and Cornel Jordan.

The Jacksonville girl's team members are: Sarah McCullough, Haley George, Isabelle Maiquez, Alena Trawick, Claudia Mireles, Laurine Ugbebor, Molly Bentoski and Camden Fontenot.