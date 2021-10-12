CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress looks at microplastics as 'emerging contaminants'

By Steve Toloken
plasticsnews.com
 8 days ago

A recent Congressional hearing included calls for Washington to take a deeper look at microplastics in the environment and in drinking water, as well as potentially including it on lists of emerging contaminants for the monitor. The October 6 U.S. House of Representatives transportation and infrastructure subcommittee hearing focused more...

nny360.com

Gillibrand presses for law to address contamination by industrial chemicals

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand wants to help clean up PFAS, a series of industrial chemicals used in a variety of applications that can cause significant illnesses. The chemicals, officially called per- and polyflouroalkyl substances, are commonly found around airports, military bases and industrial manufacturing centers, and when...
natureworldnews.com

U.S. Water Supply Contaminated by 42,000 Toxic “Forever Chemicals”

A new study about poisonous components identified as PFAS are found in over 42,000 locales across the United States. Analysts from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an anti-pollution advocacy institution, combed through public information in the EPA's Enforcement and Compliance History repository for possible origins of PFAS or polyfluoroalkyl substances residues in different towns' water resources.
AFP

US plans to tackle toxic, widespread 'PFAS' chemicals

Commonly known as "forever chemicals," PFAs can be found in water, air, food, packaging or even in shampoo or makeup, but on Monday the United States unveiled plans to tackle these ubiquitous and potentially harmful substances. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a three-year plan aimed at setting maximum thresholds in drinking water for the chemicals, technically called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. There are several thousand types of PFAS, but their common characteristics is that they disintegrate extremely slowly, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." Once ingested, they accumulate in the body. According to some studies, exposure to PFAS can lead to problems with fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular), an increase in cholesterol levels or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after a vaccine.
POLITICO

Merrick Garland’s Steve Bannon problem

HOUSE CALL — The House Jan. 6 committee voted tonight to hold Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist in the White House, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s multiple requests for his testimony. The question will next be posed to the full House, which is expected to hold Bannon in contempt on Thursday. Then it will be in the hands of the Department of Justice. That’s where things get murky.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Social Security crisis

The only person less thrilled than President Joe Biden about his frequent comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter is Carter himself. To America, the comparison is clear: Biden is dragging the United States from crisis to crisis, causing rising prices on everything from gas to lettuce and crippling inflation, laying the ground for a national security collapse, and jeopardizing our global standing on financial and economic fronts.
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
NBC News

Seth MasketTrump's 2024 election threat is political blackmail

In March, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that former President Donald Trump “could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know can make it,” adding: “He can make it bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.” The interview is honestly a fascinating one. Just two months before, immediately after the Capitol riot, Graham appeared to be done with then-President Trump. “Count me out,” he said, “enough is enough.” Yet here Graham was in March basically conceding that Trump was dangerous but that he didn’t know how to quit him. Trump’s destructive demands and outbursts have continued — just last week, maybe-candidate Trump hinted that he might direct his fans to boycott voting booths — but party leaders like Graham remain loyal.
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
Washington Post

Here’s what Ted Cruz wants in return for unblocking Biden’s nominations

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1973, President Richard Nixon demanded the firing of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned rather than do so. Solicitor General Robert Bork carried out Nixon’s order. It’s the “Saturday Night Massacre.”
