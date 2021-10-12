Congress looks at microplastics as 'emerging contaminants'

Commonly known as "forever chemicals," PFAs can be found in water, air, food, packaging or even in shampoo or makeup, but on Monday the United States unveiled plans to tackle these ubiquitous and potentially harmful substances. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a three-year plan aimed at setting maximum thresholds in drinking water for the chemicals, technically called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. There are several thousand types of PFAS, but their common characteristics is that they disintegrate extremely slowly, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." Once ingested, they accumulate in the body. According to some studies, exposure to PFAS can lead to problems with fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular), an increase in cholesterol levels or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after a vaccine.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO