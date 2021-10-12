CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Demi Lovato claims calling extraterrestrial life ‘aliens’ is insulting

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NuvK_0cP1Sq6o00

Demi Lovato claims that referring to extraterrestrial life forms as “aliens” is “derogatory”.

The Unidentified with Demi Lovato star, 29, made the remarks when asked about a fan theory that they have an unreleased song called Aliens.

Speaking to E! News, Demi, a known believer in extraterrestrial life, said: “I do not have a song called Aliens”.

Adding that while it sounded “cool,” if they were to write such a track, it would have a different title.

They explained: “My fans should know that I do not call them aliens. Because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Man swept away during dog rescue airlifted to hospital

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was swept away from shore while trying to rescue a dog. He was rescued by a passing vessel and then winched onboard a Coastguard helicopter after spending around an hour in the water in the Moray Firth. The man and two...
ACCIDENTS
thebrag.com

Demi Lovato wants you to know “alien” is a derogatory term for ET’s

Don’t use the word “alien” around Demi Lovato, with the pop star calling it a “derogatory term”. Lovato was interviewed by PEDESTRIAN TV when they revealed their strong stance on use of the term. “I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” Lovato insisted. “That’s why I like to call them ET’s!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
at40.com

No, Demi Lovato Doesn't Have An Unreleased Song Called 'ET' (Or 'Aliens')

We all know by now that Demi Lovato is not a fan of using the term, "aliens," to describe extraterrestrial life, and the star doesn't have a song titled after them either. Speaking with Erin Lim of E! News' The Rundown, to promote their new Peacock show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the singer, 29, responded to a fan theory about having an unreleased song titled "Aliens." "I do not have a song called 'Aliens. It sounds good," they said, before doubling down on their take. "My fans should know that I do not call them aliens because 'alien' is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs."
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Demi Lovato Defends Alien Statement: “It’s Not That Serious”

During her new docuseries, Demi Lovato made waves for saying that “alien” is an offensive term when referencing extraterrestrial beings. As soon as news broke that Lovato thought “aliens” is a derogatory term, people jumped into the conversation. In case you were concerned with Lovato’s thought process, they have shared that it wasn’t that serious of a statement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Extraterrestrials#Unidentified
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Amelia Hamlin Just Opened Up About Her Split From Scott Disick--And She Did Not Hold Back!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may have just called off their nearly year-long romance earlier this month, but the 20-year-old model is already opening up about the split on social media. The breakup came after Disick was embroiled in controversy after making nasty comments about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and her new beau Travis Barker engaging in PDA around Italy when he slid into another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima’s DM’s. However, while the split was reportedly not caused by this incident, Hamlin was said to be the one that called for the ending of their relationship, and is now speaking her mind.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy