CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson over Boyz black fishing allegations, appears to hit out at Little Mix

By Tina Campbell
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctrwe_0cP1SUsw00

Nicki Minaj has defended Jesy Nelson after she was accused of black fishing in the music video for new single Boyz.

The Anaconda rapper, 38, features on the song and appeared in an Instagram Live video with former Little Mix star Jesy yesterday to promote the new track.

Addressing the claims of black fishing - a term people use to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race - Jesy said the subject of blackfishing only came up when she was filming her last music video with the girl group, which she left after nine years last December.

Taking to social media afterwards, Nicki tweeted that fans should not be “bullying” someone who has “been suicidal from bullying in the past”.

Nicki also didn’t mince her words following reports of “leaked” messages between Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock and an influencer where the account claiming to be Leigh-Anne suggested they do a black fishing video about Jesy.

Appearing to take aim at Little Mix, she wrote: “Don’t call things out when they benefit your personal vendetta to ppl. Call them out immeadiately once you see it chile. Don’t wait a decade after you’ve made millions with the person.”

She added a crying with laughter emoji and the hastag “BoyzOutNow”.

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
at40.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Precious New Photos Of Her Baby Boy's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj is in full-on mommy mode these days, and loving every bit of it. On Tuesday, the hip hop star took to Instagram to honor her son, Papa Bear's first birthday with adorable new photos. The "Yikes" rapper, who gave birth to her baby boy and first child with husband Kenneth Petty, back in September, shared a sweet message regarding the milestone celebration, writing:
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Courier

Jesy Nelson not concerned about Nicki Minaj's vaccine comments

Jesy Nelson says she wasn't bothered by Nicki Minaj's vaccine controversy. The pair collaborated on Jesy's debut solo single 'Boyz' but Jesy insisted that Nicki's recent comments, where she repeatedly voiced her fears about the COVID-19 vaccine - including suggesting it could lead to impotency - never made her question having Nicki on the single.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Joins Jesy Nelson on New Song “Boyz”: Listen

Jesy Nelson, the British singer best known for her tenure as a member of Little Mix, has shared her first solo single. It’s called “Boyz,” and it features an assist from Nicki Minaj. The track samples Diddy’s “Bad Boy 4 Life,” and he appears in the video, too. Check it out below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackfishing#Little Mix#Instagram Live
wmleader.com

Former Little Mix Bandmate Jesy Nelson Seemingly Called Out By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Being Accused Of Blackfishing In Boyz Music Video

Jesy Nelson’s first venture as a solo artist did not come without controversy!. The 30-year-old singer — who bowed out of the popular girl group Little Mix in 2020 — released her long-awaited debut single Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj and its accompanying music video on Friday. However, fans weren’t impressed by seeing blatant cultural appropriation and blackfishing. In the 4-minute footage, Nelson can be seen sporting a deep tan and appropriating Black hair and aesthetics. Take a look at the reactions (below):
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani's newly released wedding videos divide fans

Gwen Stefani married fellow The Voice star Blake Shelton in July this year on the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma, and the No Doubt star has just released a series of videos from when she said yes to her dream wedding dress. The collection of recordings posted on her Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy