Influencer of the Week: Jennifer Cowan, Horizon High School

Jennifer is PTSO Volunteer of the Month and helps deign items for the spirit store. Jennifer Cowan is Horizon High School PTSO Volunteer of the Month. She started volunteering with the Horizon High School spirit store in late July. She is part of the team that designs, buys and sells anything that can carry the school logo, including shirts, hats, umbrellas, hair ties, hoodies, decals and magnets. She and the team help to manage online orders, run the school store and bring a cart to games to help the fans show their support for the team.