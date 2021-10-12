CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Election 2021: Prop 120 will drop property taxes — at least for some

By Jesse Paul The Colorado Sun
parkerchronicle.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s residential property taxes are already among the nation’s lowest, but a measure on the 2021 statewide ballot would drop them ever lower — for some. Proposition 120 would, if approved by voters, reduce the property tax assessment rates for multifamily housing to 6.5% from 7.15% starting in 2022. If you owned affected property valued at $300,000, you would pay $1,950 per 100 mills (a mill is a $1 payment on every $1,000 of assessed value) versus $2,145.

parkerchronicle.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Property taxes, dogs, election audit: What passed, failed in Texas’ 3rd special session

Texas lawmakers adjourned their third special session early Tuesday morning, sending bills related to redistricting, COVID-19 relief, dog restraints and transgender athletes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, but a vaccine mandate ban and election audit legislation didn’t cross the finish line. Abbott called lawmakers back to Austin three times for...
TEXAS STATE
The News Guard

Tax Time: Property tax statements in the mail this week

The following information has been released by Lincoln County concerning property tax statements. The 2021/22 property tax statements for Lincoln County are expected to be mailed out on October 21, with initial payment due by November 15. Full payments made by November 15 will receive a 3% discount and two-thirds...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Commercial Property#Legislature#Election#Tax Assessment#Colorado Rising Action#Bell Policy Center#Senate
Amherstbee.com

Property tax levy to increase in county budget

It’s the time of year in which the Erie County Legislature begins discussing the 2022 budget. When County Executive Poloncarz announced his proposed budget a few weeks ago, I was both surprised and frustrated to learn that the property tax levy is projected to increase by $9 million for 2022, despite a significant projected surplus from the 2021 budget. As […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Rapid City Journal

County Commission raises questions on property-tax legislation

Pennington County Commissioners wanted more information on how a draft Senate bill could affect ranchers and property owners in the county before signing a resolution of support. Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said soil types in the Black Hills make this difficult. Commissioner Deb Hadcock said she knows this is a serious...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Killeen Daily Herald

Abbott, conservatives at odds over property tax reform

(The Center Square) – After the third special legislative session ended, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement praising the accomplishments of the Republican-led legislature as conservative grassroots leaders pointed out that no real property tax relief was accomplished. Instead, the Republican-backed legislature voted to add a constitutional amendment giving homesteaders...
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Letter: Property tax increase outrageous

I just received my property tax bill. A mere 14% increase. When was the last time you received a 14% salary increase or a 14% increase in Social Security? Betcha never. Did our police officers or fire department employees receive a 14% increase? Of course not. One would think that during the last year of COVID with the economic issues people face that tax increases would be kept to a minimum. Even during normal economic times 14% is outrageous. Keep this in mind the next time you go to the polls to vote.
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Colorado 2021 Election: Some Ballot Measures Create Controversy, Confusion

DENVER (CBS4)– Off-year elections tend to be sleepers. Not Colorado’s 2021 election, which takes place on Nov. 2. There are three statewide measures and more than 125 local ballot questions. One of the local initiatives is being challenged in court before the election even happens. (credit: CBS) Denver’s City Attorney has filed an eleventh-hour challenge to a question on the November ballot. Initiated Ordinance 303 would require the City to clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours. The City Attorney says because the City allocates resources among many competing priorities, it has control over the timing and manner in which it responds...
COLORADO STATE
accountingtoday.com

Avalara acquires property tax software maker

Avalara has expanded its array of tax software into the property tax area by acquiring CrowdReason LLC, a Carrollton, Texas-based developer of SaaS-based property tax compliance applications, along with its property valuation and advisory services business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. CrowdReason has a property tax database...
SOFTWARE
parkerchronicle.net

Douglas County schools candidates top money list

In Douglas County, a center of antimask fervor, four school board challengers are leading the state in political contributions among school candidates after raking in at least $66,000 each, eight times the statewide average. The four candidates led fundraising statewide among school board hopefuls through Sept. 29, according to filings...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
washingtonstatewire.com

Q&A: Sen. Lynda Wilson on property tax exemption

Sen. Lynda Wilson is the Republican leader of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. She introduced SB 5463, which would exempt the first $250,000 of assessed property value from property taxes. The Wire spoke with Sen. Wilson about the bill, as well as tax policy. The Morning Wire: Keeping you...
CONGRESS & COURTS
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Property tax relief: Enjoy it while it lasts

At last, substantive property tax relief is at hand for Nebraskans. At least for 2021. If you can spot it. Certainly 18.7% isn’t a pittance. That’s the total impact of two state property tax credit programs on North Platte’s 2021 tax bills. It became evident earlier this year that the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
covington.va.us

REAL ESTATE AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX INFORMATION

The City of Covington wants to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills have been mailed early and will be due December 6, 2021; per state ordinance 58.1-8 because the 5th of the month falls on a Sunday this year. City Hall...
COVINGTON, VA
Reading Eagle

Upper Bern Township cuts property taxes by 15%

There will be a change in property taxes in Upper Bern Township next year, but property owners can breath a sigh of relief. They’re going down, not up. At a meeting Thursday night the supervisors unanimously approved a $663,000 budget for 2022. It includes a tax cut of 0.3 mills, or just over 15%.
BERN TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy