This Key Indicator Is Pointing To Higher Oil Prices

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild spikes in the prompt timespread for oil product futures in the United States have suggested that crude oil supply is set to tighten further, adding upward pressure to prices, Bloomberg has reported. According to the report, the timespread, which is the price difference between oil derivative futures for immediate...

MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

These Indicators Point to a Strong End to 2021, Technical Analyst Says

And the market seems to be riding the highs of multiple positive earnings reports from companies this week. "Our recent survey indicates retail investors are bullish heading into the fourth quarter. While there are many crosscurrents in the markets which could provoke concern, the survey results and associated commentary suggests that investors are buoyed by the prospect of a robust earnings season," said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after an unexpected weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 400,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories, defying some expectations for a weekly climb. The crude market is coming out of an "overbought situation" and may see prices consolidate, before grinding higher, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. He also said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Biden administration try and pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil or see renewed talk of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amid efforts to "try and halt the recent upward movement in crude prices." On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 91 cents, or 1.1%, to end at $83.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. December WTI crude , now the front-month contract, added 98 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $83.42.
TRAFFIC
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TRAFFIC
ENERGY INDUSTRY
