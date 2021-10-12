Film Breakdown: Zimmer and Cousins' Postgame Exchange

The Minnesota Vikings have a big problem to contend with as they enter the bye week. Patrick Peterson is out for at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler have both been inconsistent (to be generous). They’re going to need to help those two out against a gauntlet of Dak Prescott (probably), Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert. You may want to use your safeties to that end, but that takes them out of run defense. Pressure is a cornerback’s best friend. And luckily for the Vikings, their head coach is famous for his pressure packages.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO