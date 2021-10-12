CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Film Breakdown: Zimmer and Cousins' Postgame Exchange

By Rob Searles
zonecoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Art is in the eye of the beholder, and everyone will have their own interpretation.” – E.A. Bucchianeri. The football world has been plenty busy determining their interpretations of the latest exchange between Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer. Cousins and Zimmer painted their masterpiece immediately following Greg Joseph’s game-winning 54-yard field goal, saving the Minnesota Vikings from a catastrophic collapse against the winless Detroit Lions.

zonecoverage.com

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Head Coach Watch: Are Jon Gruden, Urban Meyer, Joe Judge, Brian Flores and more on the hot seat?

We’re rapidly approaching the point of the NFL season where head coaches start getting fired. Bill O’Brien got the axe from the Houston Texans after an 0-4 start in 2020. Washington canned Jay Gruden five games into the 2019 campaign. Hue Jackson lasted a few more weeks in 2018 before getting his walking papers. Which NFL head coaches could be next in 2021?
NFL
The Spun

Mike Zimmer Explains Yesterday’s Sideline Moment With Kirk Cousins

An interesting exchange between Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins occurred following the Vikings’ thrilling win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Moments after Minnesots kicker Greg Joseph booted a game-winning 54-yard field goal through the uprights, Cousins approached Zimmer. The Vikings quarterback approached Zimmer, shouted something and got into a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

The Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high. Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins went up to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:
NFL
FanSided

It might be time for the Vikings to fire Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings may have come out with a last-second win on Sunday, but concerns over head coach Mike Zimmer spell out trouble for the franchise. A last-minute field goal didn’t just save the Vikings in Week 5 — it may have also saved the career of head coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
minnesotasportsfan.com

Mike Zimmer’s Job Dependent On His Trust For Kirk Cousins

Week 5 at home vs an injury-riddled Detroit Lions team was supposed to be an easy win for the Minnesota Vikings. But that’s not how reality played out. When Dan Campbell’s kneecap biters converted a two-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead with just 37 seconds remaining, it looked as if the end of Mike Zimmer’s time in Minnesota might be upon us.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer have an awkward moment after Minnesota’s win

It started when Greg Joseph came up short on a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have given Minnesota an insurmountable 19-6 lead. It ended when Joseph made a 54-yard field goal that gave the Vikings an unlikely 19-17 win. But it wasn’t quite over. Cameras caught Vikings quarterback Kirk...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Zimmer Looks Destined To Live On the Edge All Year

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings don’t blow out opponents, but they also don’t get blown out. The only team they’ve beaten convincingly is the Seattle Seahawks, and it was because Minnesota matched up well. It’s a double-edged sword, and head coach Mike Zimmer has built a scheme that works only if they get lucky — for several reasons.
NFL
Bring Me The News

‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings may have won on Sunday but it hasn't convinced anyone that Mike Zimmer should keep his job. Hours after Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn to seal an overtime victory over Carolina, "#FireZimmer" was trending as Viking fans voiced their displeasure with their head coach. Zimmer instructed...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Mike Zimmer Needs To Step On The Gas

Mike Zimmer, the gruff, surly Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings, has a perception problem. Specifically, fans, members of the media and, one would assume, members of his football team’s top brass, are beginning to perceive him as a Coach who can talk the talk but is no longer able to walk the walk. Is his tough-guy persona a ruse? Is it some kind of long-ago conceived, elaborate bluff?
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer's Blitz Packages Are Going To Come In Handy

The Minnesota Vikings have a big problem to contend with as they enter the bye week. Patrick Peterson is out for at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler have both been inconsistent (to be generous). They’re going to need to help those two out against a gauntlet of Dak Prescott (probably), Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert. You may want to use your safeties to that end, but that takes them out of run defense. Pressure is a cornerback’s best friend. And luckily for the Vikings, their head coach is famous for his pressure packages.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Kirk Cousins Is Keeping the Vikings Alive, Is That A Good Thing?

Kirk Cousins has led the Minnesota Vikings on three game-winning drives in the past two weeks. While one was spoiled by a missed field goal, his play has taken the Vikings from the verge of a full-blown housecleaning to an intriguing team coming out of the bye. His teammates have...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Cris Carter Heaps Praise on Kirk Cousins

For my money Good Morning Football on the NFL Network is about as good of a football show as you can find. It’s informative and fun without ever taking itself too seriously. You get great football takes, without all of the shouting and nonsense that usually flows through other morning sports shows.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy