Parallel Mothers’ Pregnancy Plot Unfolds into a Pointed Political Critique
Pedro Almodóvar’s films have long focused on marginalized individuals—the disenfranchised, the abused, the neglected. However, these stories have been far from melancholy tragedies. Injecting a uniquely Spanish sense of self-effacing humor (and plenty of primary colors), Almodóvar gives his protagonists power by allowing them to assert themselves in a world that continually attempts to relegate them to the fringes. With Parallel Mothers, his 22nd feature film, the 72-year-old filmmaker continues to advocate for the oppressed—this time, the victims of Spanish national atrocities. While the film contains hints of Almodóvar’s penchant for whip-quick comedy and cohesive color pallets, it translates the somber sentiment of Spain’s cultural amnesia, culminating in an unexpectedly devastating emotional climax.www.pastemagazine.com
