The 10 Best Cookware Sets Our Editors Love

Inspired by MilMag‘s own Pizza Bracket (and the Burger Bracket before it) my family brainstormed a playground bracket. We kicked it off this weekend with a visit to three playgrounds in one day. We started in Lake Country at Fort Cushing, followed by Hartland’s Nixon Park and ending at Hartung Park on the west side of Milwaukee. Fort Cushing was an easy win for the kids. The all-wooden play structure does resemble a fort, complete with narrow passageways and detailed peaks. The highlight for them, though, was the old-fashioned tire swing. I guess nothing beats spinning until you’re motion sick. The other parks had their perks too, Nixon has a splash pad and beer garden for summer fun and is planning an ice rink this winter. The small pond is stocked for fishing—we were told you can catch small northern pike. Hartung’s climbing-centric playground is at the base of a series of hills that are filled with walking paths and wildflowers and at the other side of the park you’ll find an outdoor gym that includes a cement ping pong table. Our list of parks to visit keeps growing, but I’ll revisit this once we have a family winner.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO