CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The 10 Best Cookware Sets Our Editors Love

By Hannah Jones
countryliving.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting your first set of nice cookware is truly life-changing. Going from the big box store brand and hand-me-downs that are nearly 20 years old can completely alter the way you feel about cooking. It's not just the aesthetic. Quality cookware is made with more premium metals, so it creates a perfect sear, distributes heat evenly, and should last for years to come if taken care of well. A nice set of cookware can change someone who is completely reliant on Uber eats to Ina Garten's sous chef.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

7 Handbag Trends to Buy and Skip This Fall, According to Our Editors

I always have my eye on the new handbag trends that are dropping and for fall 2021, there are so many new styles worth noting. If you took a look at my Slack messages, you’d find notes to our editors about some bags I’m thinking about adding to my cart. After all, our team of Who What Wear editors are experts about all of the new shopping on the market. Curious to find out their thoughts on the best new bags to buy, I asked our team to weigh in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

18 Food and Kitchen Products Our Editors Actually Own and Truly Love

As editors, we get to test the best of the best, so people often come to us asking for our honest unfiltered opinions. When it comes to home products, we definitely all play favorites, and even more so in the kitchen. From food subscription boxes to handy gadgets, we've tried it all, and are here to let you in our absolute must haves.
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

The 7 Best Stand Mixers on the Market, According to Our Editors

When it comes to stand mixers, the price point and capabilities can run the gamut. One scroll online and you'll find $50 mixers that are perfect for the weekend baker whipping up muffins just for themselves to a $500 appliance that's got enough power to feed a family of 10. Needless to say, finding the one that's perfect for your needs can be a hefty task.
SHOPPING
dmagazine.com

Want to Love Where You Live? Our 2021 Best Designers in Dallas Can Help

Correction: An outdated version of our Best Designers list ran in the September/October 2021 issue. We sincerely regret the error. In case you weren’t already reminded each time you step inside an impeccably decked interior somewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, we are fortunate to have some of the design industry’s premier talent right here in our midst. What you may not realize, however, is that many designers are happy to work with you, regardless of the size, scale, or style of your project. So whether you’re outfitting a new build from top to bottom or just tired of living with an uninspiring powder bath, there’s no reason to settle for anything but beautiful.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
ELLE DECOR

Our Editors' Favorite Amber Lewis x Loloi Picks

We’re guessing that whoever first claimed a house is not a home wasn’t blessed to know interior designer Amber Lewis and her sleek-yet-cozy vibe. The Amber Interiors founder has built up a dedicated following, thanks to her ability to turn any spread into an airy, earth tone–filled and beautiful space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ecowatch.com

8 Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets to Keep Your Food and Yourself Safe

While Teflon has been used extensively in traditional pots and pans since the 1940s, studies have shown that switching to a non-toxic option is much better for your health and the health of the planet. But with so many options available, it can be hard to narrow down the best non-toxic cookware sets.
LIFESTYLE
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Oct. 11

Inspired by MilMag‘s own Pizza Bracket (and the Burger Bracket before it) my family brainstormed a playground bracket. We kicked it off this weekend with a visit to three playgrounds in one day. We started in Lake Country at Fort Cushing, followed by Hartland’s Nixon Park and ending at Hartung Park on the west side of Milwaukee. Fort Cushing was an easy win for the kids. The all-wooden play structure does resemble a fort, complete with narrow passageways and detailed peaks. The highlight for them, though, was the old-fashioned tire swing. I guess nothing beats spinning until you’re motion sick. The other parks had their perks too, Nixon has a splash pad and beer garden for summer fun and is planning an ice rink this winter. The small pond is stocked for fishing—we were told you can catch small northern pike. Hartung’s climbing-centric playground is at the base of a series of hills that are filled with walking paths and wildflowers and at the other side of the park you’ll find an outdoor gym that includes a cement ping pong table. Our list of parks to visit keeps growing, but I’ll revisit this once we have a family winner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookware#Cooking
manisteenews.com

The best cast iron cookware for every budget

This holiday season, if you’re shopping for an avid home cook, or even a total newbie, a cast iron pan makes a thoughtful and practical present. Cast iron is a preferred cooking material by cooks of all levels: It’s a durable surface that has a high heat resistance, making it great for both the stovetop and the oven. Cast iron also heats evenly and maintains heat well, which makes it a more reliable cooking surface than other options like stainless steel and ceramic.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

The 31 Best Gifts for Travelers for 2021

We’ve all got that person on our holiday shopping list. You know, the one with the seemingly incurable case of wanderlust who’s happiest when they’re planning a trip or on a plane headed somewhere new and exciting. If you’re searching for a gift to aid in their exploration, you’ve come to the right place! Here, we’ve rounded up an exhaustive list of the best gifts for travelers for 2021.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

Best Waffle Makers of 2021 - Our Editors' Top 8 Picks

We're big believers in breakfast and brunch over here. A pile of crispy, fluffy waffles topped with fresh, in-season berries, a healthy dollop of whipped cream, and a pat of butter is our ideal way of starting out the day. Unfortunately, though, buying breakfast regularly isn't the most budget-friendly choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Marie Claire

The 10 Best Mascaras, According to Marie Claire Editors

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that mascara was one of the first makeup products I was ever allowed to wear. I would marvel at my mom and grandmother getting ready, inching my grubby little hands towards the frosty eyeshadows that were favorites of the early 2000s (shout-out to that comeback). When I finally got my hands on a tube of mascara, so graciously given to me by my grandmother, I poked myself in the eye almost instantly—but my love for mascara never diminished. Whether you’re a die-hard makeup lover or you’re new to the whole thing, mascara is a staple of every beauty look. It’s the cherry on top of the sundae; it ties everything together.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Hollywood Reporter

See Phoebe Dynevor, Sydney Sweeney, More Stars In New Fashion and Beauty Campaigns

There’s a fresh lineup of Hollywood stars who are lending their famous faces to fashion and beauty brands. After sporting Charlotte Tilbury’s cult-favorite Pillow Talk lipstick on her pout in Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has been named the first celebrity brand ambassador for the starry makeup artist’s namesake line. White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is also taking on a new role, this time paying tribute to Anna Nicole Smith in Guess’ new fall campaign that channels the late model’s original 1992 photoshoot. Continuing their partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z play up their A-list romance in a new short film inspired by Breakfast at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
countryliving.com

Wayfair's Secret Sale Is Filled With Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and More

When it comes to shopping for your home, it's no secret that things can add up quickly. Fortunately for you, if you love a good sale, it's your lucky day. Right now, Wayfair has a ton of your favorite home items on sale on the down-low. Think gorgeous velvet accent chairs, fun throw pillows, and super soft sheets you'll love sleeping in at discounts so low you'll think Black Friday and Cyber Monday came early this year.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
countryliving.com

9 Best Toasters on the Market Right Now

If you've found yourself here, then you know that all toasters are not made the same. Some cheaper models are ideal for occasional toasting of plain ole bread, while others need to be a reliable kitchen workhorse, popping out breakfasts every morning for an entire family that's on the go. Good news for you: no matter your toaster needs, this list will surely have the perfect pick for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
bbcgoodfood.com

ProCook Professional anodised cookware set

ProCook Professional anodised cookware set summary. ProCook’s Professional anodised saucepan set includes three saucepans (14cm, 16cm and 18cm) and a 24cm frying pan. The main body of the pans is made from anodised aluminium and all are non-stick. Available from ProCook (£149) For ease of use, the pans are dishwasher-safe...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy