Nets won’t play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. Under a New York mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues. Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being a full member of the team.