The e-commerce arm of Saks Fifth Avenue has started preparations to file for an initial public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The luxury retailer’s e-commerce business is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $6 billion for an IPO in the first half of 2022. The company is in the process of speaking to possible underwriters to help determine an offering price, the Journal reported. In the wake of the news, shares of rival companies such as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s were up on Monday. In March, Saks Fifth Avenue’s parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. split the retailer’s website and stores...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO