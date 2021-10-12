The Air & Space Brief: New B-52 engines will ‘never come off’; ‘Continuous vetting’ aims to expand to social media; Shatner launch delayed...
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. New B-52 engines to “never come off”: The new Rolls-Royce replacement engines for the B-52 Stratofortress will never need to be removed for maintenance, Tom Bell, Rolls-Royce president of Defence and chairman and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America, told Defense One during the Global Business Briefing Thursday. That’s an important readiness achievement, as removing engines from military aircraft increases the chance that a part is broken in the process, which can sideline an aircraft for months.www.defenseone.com
