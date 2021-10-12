CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The Air & Space Brief: New B-52 engines will ‘never come off’; ‘Continuous vetting’ aims to expand to social media; Shatner launch delayed...

By Tara Copp
Defense One
 8 days ago

Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. New B-52 engines to “never come off”: The new Rolls-Royce replacement engines for the B-52 Stratofortress will never need to be removed for maintenance, Tom Bell, Rolls-Royce president of Defence and chairman and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America, told Defense One during the Global Business Briefing Thursday. That’s an important readiness achievement, as removing engines from military aircraft increases the chance that a part is broken in the process, which can sideline an aircraft for months.

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

The Military is Preparing for a ‘Space Superhighway,’ Complete with Pit Stops

Like any family road trip, future missions to the moon and beyond may require a few pit stops. U.S. Transportation Command and the U.S. Space Force see a future space superhighway system where the United States, commercial partners, and allies would be able to make repeat, regular trips to the moon or beyond by using multiple hubs where they could gas up, have maintenance done, and even throw out their trash.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Sikorsky Exploring Ways to Link Next-Gen Helicopters to F-35

Lockheed Martin is exploring ways to connect Sikorsky’s next-generation helicopters with combat jets, including the F-35 fighter. The move is part of the company’s increased emphasis on networking all of the weapons it builds, which is running in parallel to a number of Pentagon initiatives to link all of its weapons on the battlefield.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

The Air & Space Brief: HKIA hijacking update; Airmen face consequences of vaccine refusal; Space Force on China launch

Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. The hijacking that wasn’t: An eye-catching Air Force press release about the final days of U.S. operations at Kabul airport prompted a lot of questions and a clarification from U.S. Central Command last week. The Air Force wrote about what happened after an intelligence tip that there were hijackers on board a commercial plane. But there weren’t any hijackers, Central Command said a day later, and no hijacking. “There was no active attempt to hijack the aircraft,” Central Command said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Defense One

The Army Brief: Army in the Pacific; Internal analysis; New landmines; and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Boots on the ground in the Pacific. Soldiers have a role to play in the Indo-Pacific region, from building relationships with other armies to providing support to the joint force if troops have to be deployed, the Army’s top officer in the Pacific said during the AUSA conference, Defense One reports.
MILITARY
The Independent

Blue Origin launches William Shatner into space

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard NS-18 rocket.The 90-year-old Star Trek actor became the oldest person ever to travel to space, taking the record from 82-year-old Wally Funk who joined Blue Origin’s first crewed flight in July.“Everyone on Earth needs to see this,” he told Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos after returning to terra firma. “What you have given me is the most profound experience... It’s unbelievable.”A visibly emotional Shatner added: “I hope I maintain what I feel now. It’s so much larger than me and life... I don’t want to lose it.”The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lebanon-Express

William Shatner's space flight delayed

Representatives for Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space travel company, announced on Sunday that Shatner's flight originally scheduled for 12 October, would be pushed back by a day due to weather conditions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
GovExec.com

Pentagon Begins ‘Continuous Vetting’ of All Troops for Insider Threats, Extremism; Social Media May Come Next

All Defense Department personnel are now subject to “continuous vetting” designed to spot extremists and other insider threats, with surveillance of their public social-media postings likely coming soon, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. The announcement follows years of effort to comply with a 2011 executive order to improve on the current...
MILITARY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.– The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division recently completed it’s third annual Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), showcasing more than 20 emerging warfighter technologies at its Patuxent River headquarters. ANTX, a series of demonstrations by Navy and Marine Corps organizations, displayed new technology in settings similar […] The post Advanced Naval Technology Exercise shines a light on the future of Naval Aviation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

South Korea seeks space race entry with first homegrown rocket

South Korea is aiming to join the ranks of advanced spacefaring nations on Thursday when it attempts to put a one-tonne payload into orbit using its first fully homegrown rocket. The country has risen to become the world's 12th-largest economy and a technologically advanced nation, home to the planet's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics. But it has lagged in the headline-making world of spaceflight, where the Soviet Union led the way with the first satellite launch in 1957, closely followed by the United States. In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes, and the South's nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Defense Department#U S Air Forces#The Air Space Brief#Defence#Rolls Royce North America#Pentagon#Dod#Blue Origin#Defense One
Defense One

Today's D Brief: RIP, Gen. Powell; Austin in Europe; China's scary missile; Taiwan Strait transits; And a bit more.

RIP, retired Army Gen. Colin Powell. The former State Secretary and Joint Chiefs Chairman passed away this morning from complications related to COVID-19, according to a statement from his family posted to Facebook. “Powell was successfully fighting multiple myeloma, a cancer of blood cells,” CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted this morning,...
MILITARY
Defense One

The US Should Have Invited Russia to Join Its Counter-Ransomware Initiative

The new Counter-Ransomware Initiative, announced by President Joe Biden in the beginning of October, brings together thirty countries to strengthen cooperation against ransomware and tackle misuse of cryptocurrencies. Last week, the United States hosted a virtual international meeting of the initiative that included European Union partners, members of the Quad, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, and others.
U.S. POLITICS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: State’s new Afghan evac plans; Plane nearly hijacked in Kabul; Violence returns to Beirut; ‘Terrorism’ in Norway; And a bit more.

Wishful thinking? The U.S. wants “regular evacuation flights” out of Afghanistan to begin before the end of December, the Wall Street Journal reports Thursday morning from officials at Foggy Bottom. Behind the scenes: “The State Department has yet to schedule a date to resume evacuation flights because it is still...
POLITICS
Defense One

The Naval Brief: Strategic guidance; Legal trouble; Catholic vaccine refusal; and more...

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Providing guidance. China is the most significant challenge for the naval services, out of four challenges cited by Carlos Del Toro in his strategic guidance as the Biden administration’s first Navy secretary, Defense One reports. The guidance is meant to bring the naval services together with a common vision during President Joe Biden’s administration.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Defense One

Army Delays IVAS Display Headset by a Year

The Army is delaying testing and fielding of its augmented-reality headset while tweaks are made to improve the system, service officials announced Monday. One of the Army’s top-priority equipment programs, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, is a heads-up digital display that enables soldiers to view video or other data from a network.
MILITARY
Defense One

US Army to Stage Largest Robot Tank Experiment Ever

The U.S. Army intends to test an entire company of unmanned combat vehicles in simulated battle next year, a wargame that leaders called unprecedented and a big step toward refining the hardware and software that will one day enable wheeled robots to take the battlefield. Gen. Ross Coffman, the director...
MILITARY
buildingindiana.com

$500M Contract for B-52 Stratofortress Engines

Rolls-Royce North America has been selected to provide the powerplant for the B-52 Stratofortress under the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP), further extending a long history of powering the United States Air Force. The decision means the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 for the next 30 years....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy