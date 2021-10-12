Who Is Rodrigo Blankenship’s Girlfriend? Facts About Logan Harrell

Rodrigo Blankenship is fighting through a hip injury to keep playing for as long as he can this season. While Indianapolis Colts fans support him with bated breath at the edge of their seats, Hot Rod has a personal support system within closer proximity. That is, of course, Rodrigo Blankenship’s fiancée, Logan Harrell. She has been with him since long before his NFL debut and cheers him on both on and off the gridiron. As the attention is on the kicker’s personal life, social media users want to know more about who Rodrigo Blankenship’s wife-to-be is. So we reveal more about Logan Harrell here.