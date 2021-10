CASPER, Wyo. — Cities always struggle to find funding for their infrastructure, but funding for very large projects can be particularly difficult. The rebuild of Midwest Avenue is one of those very large projects in Casper. Up until now, the roadwork has been funded with a mix of grants and money from the Optional One Cent Tax. To finish the project, the City of Casper is proposing to use a Specific Purpose Tax. While this funding option has not previously been used in Natrona County, nearly half of the counties across the State of Wyoming have implemented a Specific Purpose Tax to fund large infrastructure projects in their communities.

