WATCH: OL Dillan Gibbons discusses ACC Offensive Lineman of the week honor
Florida State football opened their bye week with practice on Tuesday morning. The Seminoles will practice twice this week. Mike Norvell mentioned the practices would be focused on the fundamentals, as well as getting some guys some much-needed rest. After an emphatic upset win at North Carolina, three Seminoles were honored with ACC Player of the Week honors yesterday. Dillan Gibbons was one of those, as he was named the offensive lineman of the week.www.tomahawknation.com
