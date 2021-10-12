CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US farmers reap bigger crop profits and boost stockpiles

By Michael Hirtzer and Kim Chipman, Bloomberg News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. After struggling through extreme weather, a trade war and tepid demand in recent years, things started to turn around this season as Chinese buying roared back. What’s more, crops proved resilient against bouts of dryness that hit some parts of the Midwest, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lift its estimates for domestic corn and soybean stockpiles in a key report due Tuesday at noon in Washington.

