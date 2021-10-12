US farmers reap bigger crop profits and boost stockpiles

Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal.The USDA says the industry has succeeded in reducing the level of salmonella contamination found in poultry plants in recent years, but that hasn't translated into the reduction in illnesses the agency wants to see.Poultry is linked to roughly 23% of the 1.35 million salmonella infections in the U.S. each year...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO