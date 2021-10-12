Whatever Happened to Lalaine From ‘Lizzie McGuire’?

Billy Blanks is the kind of man who did some big things in his life, but his fans aren’t entirely sure where he went or what happened to him over the years. He is the man behind the Tae Bo program, and he is a man who has been through it all. The 80s were big for him when he first introduced the world to Tae Bo, but things have fizzled out a bit on that front. Exercise programs and workouts alike all go through some changes across the years, and he’s no exception to the rule. He hit it big in the 80s, he fizzled a bit in terms of his fame in the 90s, and now no one knows where he is and what he’s up to. Before you worry about him, however, remember that he is living his life and still thriving.

