Kai Havertz's Nine-Word Reaction to Germany Securing a 2022 World Cup Spot

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea and Germany star Kai Havertz has delivered a nine word reaction after his team qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster scored Germany's opener in the second half as they came out 4-0 victors in North Macedonia on Monday night.

Taking to social media, Havertz reacted to the qualification and his goal.

Taking to Twitter, Havertz wrote: "Happy to secure World Cup qualification with a goal!"

It was a night for Blues as Timo Werner bagged a brace, helping his and Havertz's side on their way to qualification.

Former Chelsea Academy player Jamal Musiala capped the performance, scoring the fourth goal for Hansi Flick's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YF7D3_0cP1GDhJ00
Marcus Brandt/dpa/Sipa USA

Havertz has been on a difficult run of form for Chelsea this season, after bagging the winner in the Champions League final last campaign.

The forward will be hoping that his goal for Germany can revitalise his season as Chelsea look to compete at the top end of the table.

Both Havertz and Werner will return to Chelsea as the Blues prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and look for a result to keep them at the top of the table, ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
402
Followers
3K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

