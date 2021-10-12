11 Ways to Repurpose Your Old Baby Gear

In this series, I have talked about physical fitness for seniors, the challenges associated with growing old, and the importance of a workout routine. No matter what we do to slow the process, we will grow old (if we are lucky). What matters, then, is the effort we direct to accepting or changing the aging process. For some, this process will go along as the body tells it to. But we can do some things to help combat the way the body wants to age. In other words, we can build our own plan to tell our body how we want it to develop.

