11 Ways to Repurpose Your Old Baby Gear
The only thing more surprising than how fast a baby can accumulate so much stuff is how fast that little person outgrows all of it. But, with some creative thinking and a little research on how to reuse, you can learn how a bottle rack is perfect for drying fragile glassware, how infant towels can make adorable puppets, and that you can tie old bumpers together to create a great portable nap mat. All of these ideas will help you bring your baby items into the next phase of childhood—keep reading to see them all.redtri.com
