2022 Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 Get Less Horsepower Than 2021s

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord today confirmed to MotorTrend that 2022 Ford Mustangs equipped with the Coyote V-8 engine—that is, the GT and Mach 1—will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque across the board. This was first reported by Ford Authority before being verified by Dearborn. The Ford representative noted that "changes were made to meet more stringent LEV III regulatory emissions requirements that resulted in a horsepower and torque reduction for the 5.0-liter V-8 engine."

