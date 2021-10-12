2022 Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 Get Less Horsepower Than 2021s

After 30 years of sitting, this classic Mustang will finally be restored to its former glory by a truly passionate Mustang enthusiast. Mustang enthusiasts are some of America’s most loyal and instantly recognizable subsections of the classic car community due to their intense pride for the cars they love so much. While many people enjoy the style and performance of Mustangs from every generation, some enthusiasts take things a step further than just dreaming about a classic ‘Stang. These hardcore car guys take it upon themselves to save their beloved classic Mustangs from a harsh grave of rust and damage. There are millions of Mustangs, which means that any Mustang enthusiast can have tons of fun restoring a classic ‘Stang of their own. Hopefully, this car will soon reflect that revival process that has produced so many unique vehicles in the past.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO