Indigenous People Have a Message for Us —

By Beatrice Jacobs
theashlandchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe traditional Indigenous worldview precepts bring forth ways of living and working in harmony that represent the highest goals for all . For most of human history, they have proven effective for maintaining collaborative responsibilities and individual autonomy in behalf of healthy communities. Learning ways of being from the natural environment, the Indigenous worldview intrinsically moves people to seek complimentarity in apparent opposites, resulting in relatively peaceful and sustainable living. Respect all living beings and harmony will follow.

