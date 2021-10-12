Sheriff: Man drives car into pond, jailed on suspicion of OWI

A 35-year-old man from New Orleans, Louisiana was jailed early Tuesday after allegedly driving a rental car into a retention pond in Pontiac. It’s suspected he was intoxicated and behind the wheel of a Nissan when it ended up in the water near Opdyke Road and Centerpoint Parkway, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m., with the caller stating two occupants had climbed out of the vehicle and made it to shore, the sheriff’s office said.