CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Portobello Pithivier

By The Good Housekeeping Cookery Team
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elegant main, that can easily be made vegan by using a melted dairy-free spread rather than egg to glaze (and check you are using a vegan pastry, like Jus-Rol). For a cheesy addition, add some crumbled goat’s cheese to the stuffing.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon is a breakfast staple and now you can start your day with a double dose thanks to Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Jack in the Box's new Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a tasty creation that starts with a freshly cracked fried egg that's been with cooked-in bacon crumbles. The egg is then topped with melted American cheese and multiple strips of bacon. The whole thing is then sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy bakery bun. If you're extra hungry, you can instead order the new Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which features two freshly cracked fried eggs cooked with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss-style cheeses, and bacon strips, all on a buttery bakery bun.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Chunky Sage and Onion Stuffing

Homemade stuffing doesn't need to be tricky and it also shouldn't be an after thought! This super easy sage and onion stuffing recipe is perfect for Christmas Day. It only takes 15mins to prep, so you've got extra time to get the more time consuming parts of the meal sorted.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Dairy#Food Drink
Mashed

Easy Portobello Mushroom Burger Recipe

There are a variety of different burgers out there. Believe it or not, your basic cheeseburger may be the most traditional way to enjoy the American favorite, but there are plenty of other items to put between two buns. If you are looking for a way to spice up your average burger but you don't eat meat and are kinda over the Impossible Burger at the moment, then we have just the recipe for you. This dish subs beef for a portobello mushrooms, and the result is absolutely amazing, filling, and everything that you could imagine. A little bit of tamari or soy sauce adds the perfect flavor to your portobello mushroom, and there's also a fancy sauce to go along with it. Need we say more?
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

24 Milkshakes With More Calories Than an Entire Meal

Milkshakes have been around since at least the late 19th century — there was mention of an “an Atlanta drink” called “milk shake,” in the Atlanta Constitution in 1886. That prototype milkshake included just milk, crushed ice, “a mixture of unknown ingredients,” and “a bit of any desired sirup,” as the newspaper explained.” Eventually, people […]
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Beef, Porcini and Ale Pithivier

Beef cheeks are still a cheap cut, but treat them to long, slow cooking and they transform into a succulent, juicy joy. Perfect for a fancy pie!
RECIPES
WTVR-TV

Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Portobellos

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Shanyefully Delicious recipe is on the menu today! Shayne Rogers joins us live in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her recipe for Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Portobellos. For more information visit the Shaynefully Delicious facebook page. Ingredients. 4 portobello mushroom caps. 1 15 oz. can...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
littlerocksoiree.com

From Z to A: Portobello Orecchiette & Tiramisu Affogato Recipes

There was an unofficial poll done not long ago where most people voted that they loathed the introductions and stories before a recipe was given. Trust me when I say, I get it. I don’t want to read a full novel before I cook dinner. But I do want to...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Turkey cooking times: the ultimate guide

The turkey is the crowning glory on Christmas Day, so it’s important to get it right. Follow this ultimate guide to produce the best centre piece on the day, prevent a dry turkey and ensure that it’s cooked in a way that eliminates any health risks. Spend as much as you can afford on your turkey, and ensure it's free-range, and you will be rewarded with a flavoursome bird.
RECIPES
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
ABC News

How to make 2 easy and healthy, seasonal breakfast without added sugar

Skip the sneakily high in sugar morning meal and swap it out for something nutritious and tasty. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and "Get Off Your Sugar" author, joined "GMA" to demonstrate how to make two tasty, healthy breakfast options. Check out the dishes below. Grain-free granola. Serves: 6. Ingredients.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lindor Double Chocolate Truffles have arrived

When it comes to chocolate truffles, Lindor reigns supreme. From the brand's classic milk chocolate to delicious flavours of pistachio and salted caramel, we love nothing more than sitting back and sharing a box with the ones we love most (... or eating our way through a whole pack ourselves).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy