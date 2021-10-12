Portobello Pithivier

There are a variety of different burgers out there. Believe it or not, your basic cheeseburger may be the most traditional way to enjoy the American favorite, but there are plenty of other items to put between two buns. If you are looking for a way to spice up your average burger but you don't eat meat and are kinda over the Impossible Burger at the moment, then we have just the recipe for you. This dish subs beef for a portobello mushrooms, and the result is absolutely amazing, filling, and everything that you could imagine. A little bit of tamari or soy sauce adds the perfect flavor to your portobello mushroom, and there's also a fancy sauce to go along with it. Need we say more?

