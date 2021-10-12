Age 38, a resident of Taos, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Refugio & Efren Padilla; uncle Eloy Trujillo; cousin Christina Maestas; grandparents Esther Ortega and Luis Camacho; uncles Louie, Carl and Raymond Camacho; aunt Jackie Camacho. Jessica is survived by her children Lluvia Cortez, Alma Cortez, Racheal Cortez, Jake Cortez Jr., Christina Padilla; parents Theresa Padilla and Michael Camacho; siblings Michael Camacho, Richard Padilla (Tara), Danielle Padilla (Larry), Angel Padilla; niece and nephews Destiny Padilla, Izayiah Padilla, Richard Padilla; aunts and uncles Richard Padilla, Steve Padilla, Rosa Padilla, Kathy Padilla; Nina and Nino Pancho & Dolores Chacon; partner Jerry Baca and many other loving relatives and cherished friends. Public visitation was held on Sunday October 10, 2021 from 4pm to 5pm in the Evergreen Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family of Jessica Padilla entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.