CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Jessica Padilla

Taos News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 38, a resident of Taos, passed away unexpectedly September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Refugio & Efren Padilla; uncle Eloy Trujillo; cousin Christina Maestas; grandparents Esther Ortega and Luis Camacho; uncles Louie, Carl and Raymond Camacho; aunt Jackie Camacho. Jessica is survived by her children Lluvia Cortez, Alma Cortez, Racheal Cortez, Jake Cortez Jr., Christina Padilla; parents Theresa Padilla and Michael Camacho; siblings Michael Camacho, Richard Padilla (Tara), Danielle Padilla (Larry), Angel Padilla; niece and nephews Destiny Padilla, Izayiah Padilla, Richard Padilla; aunts and uncles Richard Padilla, Steve Padilla, Rosa Padilla, Kathy Padilla; Nina and Nino Pancho & Dolores Chacon; partner Jerry Baca and many other loving relatives and cherished friends. Public visitation was held on Sunday October 10, 2021 from 4pm to 5pm in the Evergreen Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday October 12, 2021 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family of Jessica Padilla entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taos, NM
The Associated Press

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
HEALTH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugio Efren Padilla#Guadalupe Catholic Church#Tribute Store
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy