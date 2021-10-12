CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Nancy L. Salazar

Taos News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 74, of the Pueblo of Picuris, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family at her home in the Pueblo of Picuris, NM. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nothing brought Nancy greater joy than the time she spent with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and retired educator, teaching the Indigenous Tiwa language and caregiver. She loved cooking with her family and enjoyed her time at the local casinos with her close friends to include the “Golden Girls.” She was preceded in death by her late husband Deluvino O. Salazar; father Gerald Nailor, Sr.; mother Santana Nailor; brother Alfred Nailor and sister Elise Nailor. Nancy is survived by her brother Gerald Nailor; four children, Anna Garcia, Grace Nailor, John Salazar (Delores), Jerome Salazar (Taz); six grandchildren, Julian, Isaac, Monica, Eric, Jolene, Jayden and two great-grandchildren Tyana and Julian Ross Jr. and nieces, nephews and many relatives. She was laid to rest in the Pueblo of Picuris on September 20, 2021. The family would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for all their kind thoughts, prayers and support, to include Amber Care Hospice services. The family of Nancy L. Salazar has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taos, NM
The Associated Press

Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N Ireland trip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,″ and disappointed that she...
HEALTH
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Salazar
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy