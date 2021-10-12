Age 74, of the Pueblo of Picuris, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family at her home in the Pueblo of Picuris, NM. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nothing brought Nancy greater joy than the time she spent with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and retired educator, teaching the Indigenous Tiwa language and caregiver. She loved cooking with her family and enjoyed her time at the local casinos with her close friends to include the “Golden Girls.” She was preceded in death by her late husband Deluvino O. Salazar; father Gerald Nailor, Sr.; mother Santana Nailor; brother Alfred Nailor and sister Elise Nailor. Nancy is survived by her brother Gerald Nailor; four children, Anna Garcia, Grace Nailor, John Salazar (Delores), Jerome Salazar (Taz); six grandchildren, Julian, Isaac, Monica, Eric, Jolene, Jayden and two great-grandchildren Tyana and Julian Ross Jr. and nieces, nephews and many relatives. She was laid to rest in the Pueblo of Picuris on September 20, 2021. The family would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for all their kind thoughts, prayers and support, to include Amber Care Hospice services. The family of Nancy L. Salazar has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.