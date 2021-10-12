CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latimer County, OK

All four inmates recaptured after escaping Latimer County Jail

By FOX23.com News Staff
 10 days ago
Jail Cell Stock photo. (Hans Neleman /Stone / Getty Images)

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/12/2021, 1:10 p.m.: All escaped inmates have been found.

UPDATE, 10/12/21, 6:05 a.m.: Jeff Smith and Devin Derryberry are in custody. Police continue to search for James Statham.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office says one of the four inmates that escaped from the jail Monday evening has been taken into custody.

The post made on Facebook says the four inmates attacked a jailer and then escaped custody around 7 p.m.

They say the inmates were last seen wearing white t-shirts and orange pants.

The sheriff’s office say they are all four considered armed and dangerous, if seen please call 911.

Alabama native charged in Jan. 6 insurrection denied release

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — An Alabama native whom a judge alleged was “leading the charge” during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was denied release Thursday in an Alaska courtroom while his case proceeds. Christian Matthew Manley then waived his right to preliminary hearing and asked that...
