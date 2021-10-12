All four inmates recaptured after escaping Latimer County Jail

Jail Cell Stock photo. (Hans Neleman /Stone / Getty Images)

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/12/2021, 1:10 p.m.: All escaped inmates have been found.

UPDATE, 10/12/21, 6:05 a.m.: Jeff Smith and Devin Derryberry are in custody. Police continue to search for James Statham.

The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office says one of the four inmates that escaped from the jail Monday evening has been taken into custody.

The post made on Facebook says the four inmates attacked a jailer and then escaped custody around 7 p.m.

They say the inmates were last seen wearing white t-shirts and orange pants.

The sheriff’s office say they are all four considered armed and dangerous, if seen please call 911.

